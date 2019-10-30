Goodwill Industries-Suncoast recently presented a check for $26,360 to the Red Cross to aid relief efforts for people in the Bahamas devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
The check was presented Oct. 22 to the American Red Cross and will be a direct pass-through to the Bahamas Red Cross. During a special collection in September, shoppers were invited to round up their purchase at Goodwill-Suncoast stores to support Bahamas relief efforts. Thanks to the generosity of the community, donations surpassed the $25,000 goal Goodwill had set for the special collection. Donations from Goodwill’s Round Up program usually go to support the agency’s services to help people get jobs and achieve their full potential.
For information, visit www.goodwill-suncoast.org.
Chamber to host panel discussion on minimum wage
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will host a panel discussion on the topic of minimum wage Thursday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m., at Holiday Inn Harbourside, 401 Second St., Indian Rocks Beach.
On the November 2020 ballot, voters will have the option to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Panelists will discuss the economic implications of increasing minimum wage. Panelists will include the chief economist from the Florida Chamber of Commerce as well as a representative from the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and a local small business owner.
For information or to register to attend, visit www.tampabaybeaches.com/minimum-wage.
The Joint Chiropractic at Tri City Plaza to host grand opening event
CLEARWATER — The Joint Chiropractic will host a grand opening event Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 14-17, in Tri City Plaza, 5020 East Bay Drive, Suite 500, Clearwater.
Event hours will be Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The new chiropractic office is inviting the public to participate in special grand opening activities. For a free consultation, exam and adjustment, patients can text “TRI CITY” to 8900. The offer is valid on Nov. 14. Restrictions apply, so see the clinic for details.
The Joint Chiropractic is a network of non-insurance, private-pay chiropractic healthcare clinics. For information, visit thejoint.com.
Maureen’s Bridal to host event
LARGO — The Magic Ballroom and Dance Studio will present the Fall 2019 Bridal and Fashion Show Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 to 6 p.m., at 2100 East Bay Drive, Largo.
Hosted by Maureen’s Bridal, the show will feature many vendors. The first 100 brides in the door will receive a gift bag. In addition to the fashion show, there will be door prizes, a cash bar and open kitchen.
Admission is free and the public is welcome. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 727-247-8205.
Holiday Makers Market set at West Events
MADEIRA BEACH — The independent business alliance Keep Saint Petersburg Local will present the inaugural Holiday Makers Market Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at West Events, 13435 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach.
Admission is $5 in advance or $10 at the door. A VIP option, costing $20, also is available and includes VIP Hour from 10 to 11 a.m., one drink ticket and a tote bag.
The Holiday Makers Market will provide an opportunity for locals to shop for handmade gifts from 30 indie artists, artisans and makers, including beach-based businesses. Attendees will be the first to experience this beautiful new venue designed by Zazoo’d. As they shop, they can also enjoy a beer, wine bar, music by DJ SugarBear, a photo wall and holiday vibes.
“We’re excited to be partnering with Keep Saint Petersburg on the first event to be held here,” said Laurie Davidson-Smith, co-owner of West Events. “Not only does it provide us with an opportunity to unveil the space to the community, but having a makers’ market as our debut also allows us to support fellow small, local businesses, and help fellow residents keep it local for the holidays.”
For information and to purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/events/774412153016469.
While You’re Away earns NHWA accreditation
MADEIRA BEACH — While You’re Away recently earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fifth year.
The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for home watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Home watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at a vacation or primary home while no one is in residence.
Owners Michelle and Sean Doyel were both born and raised in Pinellas County and have been actively involved in the Tampa Bay area, both professionally and in volunteer activities.
For information, visit www.WhileYoureAwayFL.com.
The Palladium at St. Petersburg College partners with AARP
ST. PETERSBURG — The Palladium at St. Petersburg College and AARP recently announced a new partnership.
AARP will become the title supporter for the Palladium’s 2019-20 season.
“We are excited about our new partnership with AARP,” said Paul Wilborn, Palladium executive director. “Our missions are very much in alignment. AARP is known for its support of arts, culture and livable communities and the Palladium is the home venue for dozens of local arts and cultural organizations and a place that supports and nurtures top local talent.”
The Palladium is a one-of-a-kind venue in the Tampa Bay area. Founded over 20 years ago by a group of civic-minded philanthropists, the Palladium’s mission is to provide an affordable, professional venue for local arts organizations, to nurture and promote the best local talent, and maintain affordable prices so the arts are available to all members of the Tampa Bay community. For information, visit www.mypalladium.org.
Goodwill to host Veterans and Military Appreciation Days
In honor of Veterans Day, Goodwill Industries-Suncoast Inc. has designated Nov. 8-11 as Veterans and Military Appreciation Days.
During that time, veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive a 25% discount on their entire purchases at Goodwill-Suncoast retail stores. They just need to show a valid military or veteran’s ID at checkout.
“This is a small way of saying ‘thank you’ to Americans who have served our country as part of the armed services,” said Deborah A. Passerini, Goodwill-Suncoast president and chief executive.
For Goodwill-Suncoast store locations, visit goodwill-suncoast.org/store-locations.