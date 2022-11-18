Legal legacy carries on at Seminole firm

SEMINOLE — DeLoach, Hofstra & Cavonis recently hosted a swearing-in ceremony for the newest addition to their legal team, Michael D. Cavonis.
Michael will be working closely with Paul R. Cavonis, his father, practicing in the areas of probate and probate and trust litigation.
The younger Cavonis holds an undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida and Juris Doctorate from Stetson University.
“A father could not be prouder than I am of Michael," Paul Cavonis said. "First and foremost, he is a good man with a clear sense of what is right.”
Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller for Pinellas County Ken Burke administered the oath of admission.