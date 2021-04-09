LARGO — The co-owner of Lake House Assisted Living Facility is no doubt pleased the Largo Planning Board signed off on his expansion plans April 1.
Eric Moore said his proposal to add a new 54,000-square-foot building with as many as 120 beds to his facility fills a need in the community and is a win for the citizens of Largo.
Representatives from nearby elder-care facilities disagree and say adding more beds puts even more strain on an industry still financially reeling from the effects of the pandemic.
Moore said the 75 units at the family-owned and operated Lake Avenue facility filled up fast when it opened about five years ago, and the community has maintained over 95% occupancy with a waiting list.
So, it decided to grow, purchasing the adjacent 5 acres in an effort to construct a one-story building along McMullen Road. Twenty-four of these new beds will be a dedicated memory care wing that will have outside area access that is secured.
“Affordable memory care is extremely hard to find and these types of services that we provide are absolutely essential to the citizens of Largo,” said Moore, a Trinity resident whose family also opened a similar facility recently in New Port Richey. “Many times, if they don’t find something affordable in the area, they have to move outside. So it is critical that we provide more beds and more opportunity for the citizens of Largo.”
Other elder-care facilities say there are too many beds already and adding more will only hurt existing senior living communities.
One of the representatives from those facilities was Robin Katchuk, executive director of Royal Palms Senior Living on the Palms of Largo campus, which is also on Lake Avenue.
“I’m concerned more about more assisted-living units being added during the next two to three years, creating an increasing challenge for all existing facilities and the new ones that are opening this year while we try to recover from this crippling, ongoing and wearing pandemic,” she said.
She is not trying to stop future additions to the city, she said, but did urge the board to hit to delay this one until the impact of the pandemic could be estimated.
She added that there are 99 assisted-living facilities within a 10-mile radius of Lake Avenue and 4,406 beds and 49 ALFs within a five-mile radius. She estimates there are 800 or more vacancies in ALFs in the competitive Largo market.
“This challenge is heightened by a growing concern that the year 2022 will be slower than normal as the potential pandemic variants continue keeping prospective residents and their families worried about moving, isolation, virus spread and illness,” she said.
According to Katchuk, the Florida Senior Living Association says more than 56% of ALFs in Florida are currently operating at a loss and facing more than $1 billion in revenue shortfall because of high costs of PPE, staff needs, hazard pay, testing, and sharp declines in occupancy.
Sue Osborne, business development director for Elmcroft of Pinecrest on Eighth Avenue Southwest, agrees.
She said the recovery time for ALFs is not going to be easy.
“We’re predicting it’s going to be anywhere from one to two years at least for us to recoup what we’ve just lost over the past year,” she said. “COVID-19 has cost tremendous and unbudgeted financial strain on senior living facilities all across the county.”
Adding to those expenses has been “significant losses in occupancy,” she said, because potential new residents are wary of moving in.
“Seniors are afraid, so they are not jumping at the bit to come and move into a community where there’s already a couple hundred people maybe in some instances and they don’t know the situation,” Osbourne said.
Moore said he understood their concerns, but stated the reason his facility is full is because it offers a cost-effective alternative for seniors, accepting Medicaid and providing concessions for care, and room and board.
“We are providing something unique and it shows by our occupancy,” he said. “All it is, is better for the citizens for the city of Largo.”
He added that he found it interesting that Royal Palms was seeking a delay because it approached him about buying that land and expanding.
After listening to the pleas, Board member Cheryl Bowman reminded everyone that the board’s role in this matter was limited to the facts at hand.
“Our job here is to not judge how many facilities there are in the county and how they charge and what they do,” she said. “Our job here is to see that this project, that this application meets the code of the city of Largo.”
“As far as I can see, this does meet the code.”
City staff and most of her peers agreed, voting 6-1 to approve a conditional-use request for the expansion.