CLEARWATER — L & A Hotel Group and Dellisart LLC Management expect to open the first branded hotel in the Safety Harbor/Clearwater area in mid-June 2020.
The Candlewood Suites, with an extended stay design, will offer 72 guest suites. Guests will enjoy apartment-style studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and executive desks. Neighboring the waterfront community of Safety Harbor, visitors will enjoy many events, cultural experiences, unique dining, shopping and entertainment in this walkable and family-oriented community.
InterContinental Hotels Group, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is the parent company of the Candlewood Suites brand.
“With a location minutes from major businesses and sporting events, our guests will find convenience and ease when traveling throughout the area,” said Jacquelyn Leppert, general manager. “We know that we are perfect fit and style for the surrounding medical, government, corporate, sports and leisure travelers. Offering a competitive rate with lots of value and partnering with our community is our main goal.”
The hotel is at 2471 N. McMullen Booth Road. For information, visit www.candlewoodsuites.com/safetyharborfl.
Naked Farmer Restaurant opens
ST. PETERSBURG — Naked Farmer recently opened the doors of its first restaurant at 200 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg.
Naked Farmer was introduced to the market in March, with the innovation of a digital farmer’s market, and is now looking forward to welcoming guests for delivery, pickup, and dine-in with locally sourced food, made by chefs. The business was started because founder Jordan Johnson knew the food system was broken — too many people couldn’t get access to healthy, local, fresh vegetables at an affordable price. Johnson developed the concept of fine-fast restaurant, with healthy meals prepared by chefs made with ingredients sourced from local farms. The team spent eight months building relationships with local farmers in order to create a sustainable, local supply chain that can support the community with the fresh vegetables they need.
“Florida has rich farmland, with amazing produce grown in our backyards,” said Johnson. “We set out to create a system of local sourcing that connects communities with their local farmers rather than the long-haul supply chain. We are proud to invite customers on our journey to becoming 100% local.”
Diners can expect high quality farm-fresh food cooked from scratch, with an emphasis on fresh vegetables that were harvested as little as 24 hours ahead of being served.
The location, which has 40 seats and a patio with an additional 32 seats, is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Goodwill offering virtual job services
Goodwill-Suncoast is offering virtual job services to help as many job seekers as possible at this time of record unemployment.
The services, available online at www.myjobconnection.org, complement Goodwill’s in-store, in-person Job Connection Center assistance. The virtual components were created to help as many job seekers as possible due to the unemployment crisis and social distancing resulting from the COVID-19 virus.
After creating a simple account, job seekers will find up-to-date information on community services to help them navigate issues related to unemployment, as well as tools and resources to augment job searches and employment skills. The site contains access to job boards, resume templates and available online certification courses to help increase employability. The website has a live chat portal that allows Goodwill employment specialists to assist with resume development and other needs. Live chat is available Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
For a limited time, Goodwill-Suncoast is offering full scholarships to IT training developed by Google for applicants age 18 and older.
Those completing the five-course curriculum will earn the Google IT Support Professional Certificate, a credential that can help job seekers land one of 150,000 unfilled IT support jobs across the country. As an added bonus, there is also the option to add a stackable credential in programming and IT automation. To apply, anyone interested can login to the My Job Connection website and visit the “Online Training — Certifications” tab. More information about the scholarship is available by calling 727-282-4478 or emailing jobconnection@goodwill-suncoast.com.
For individuals seeking in-person services or access to computers, Job Connection centers are located inside Goodwill stores at 2550 34th St. in St. Petersburg and at 10739 Big Bend Road in Riverview. The job centers are open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Services are also available by calling 727-282-4478 Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Social distancing measures are in place at the Job Connection Centers to ensure everyone’s safety. Computer stations are 6 feet apart and they are sanitized after each use. The number of job seekers inside the centers at any one time is also limited.
Oldsmar to host annual recycling day
OLDSMAR — The city of Oldsmar, in partnership with the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, will host the annual recycling day Friday, June 5, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Oldsmar Sports Complex parking lot, 3120 Tampa Road, Oldsmar.
Participants are required to enter from Tampa Road, exit to Curlew Road. This event is open to all Oldsmar residents and businesses to dispose of documents, medications, and electronics safely and securely for free. There is a five box/bag limit for shredding. Electronics and medication is unlimited. In-kind services for paper shredding are offered by Vital Records Control. Electronic recycling is offered by OC Management Recycle Inc. Medication disposal is provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Social distancing will be enforced, requiring drivers to remain in their vehicles. For information, visit www.SustainableOldsmar.com or call 813-749-1135.
JCPenney announces another wave of reopenings
According to a press release, another 150 stores are set to reopening, bringing the total to 304. JCPenney stores at Tyrone Mall in St. Petersburg and Countryside Mall in Clearwater are open, with limited store hours.
JCPenney continues its commitment to improve its product assortment, and has launched Linden Street — an exclusive new home décor brand debuting with a collection of ultra-soft, sustainable, 100% cotton bedding.
“Whether you are settling into a new place or winding down after a long day, Linden Street was designed to celebrate an aesthetic that welcomes customers home,” said Stacey Shively, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of the home division. “We are excited to offer this new bedding collection as customers look to create a comfortable retreat with high-quality, inviting styles they can cherish for seasons to come.”
As JCPenney continues implementing its Plan for Renewal transformation strategy, including offering compelling merchandise, the bedding collection represents a fresh beginning for the new home private brand, supporting the Company’s commitment to returning fashion, quality and value to the home.
St. Pete vintage market to reopen
ST. PETERSBURG — Tampa Bay’s monthly vintage market will officially open its doors to the public June 5-7 for the first time since March.
Paul Donofrio, owner/manager, anticipates vintage-hungry customers will be eager to shop in the 15,000 square foot warehouse since it closed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Our first priority is the health and safety of our shoppers and staff,” said Donofrio. “We are asking that all visitors wear masks and assure them we will be sticking to strict CDC guidelines which are listed on our website. Our vendors have been working hard to prepare one-of-a-kind merchandise and are anxious to offer our loyal customers a huge variety of vintage goods. Our first three months were exceptional and we’re happy to resume our monthly market schedule.”
For the first time ever, customers attending the June 5 “First Dibs Friday” preview can purchase merchandise. The preview will take place Frida, June 5, 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $5 a person on the market’s website. Visit www.vintagemarche727.com.
The regular market will be open Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No food or beverages will be allowed inside the building for safety purposes.