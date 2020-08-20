DUNEDIN — The city of Dunedin has come together and designated a task force, gathering local nonprofits and business owners, to collaborate on an outreach campaign with a strong grassroots approach. Love Dunedin will share places to visit, eat, drink, play and shop local.
The focus is to support Dunedin businesses and help them reopen, stay open, and redesign their strategies. Organizers feel strongly that local is the strength of the community, and that everyone needs mom and pop businesses to keep their doors open.
Love Dunedin provides a way to support “walkable Dunedin,” where many businesses can be found, such as breweries, shops, salons, and restaurants. Dunedin also boasts more than 20 beautifully maintained parks.
For information about the Love Dunedin campaign, visit www.lovedunedinfl.com.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens in Oldsmar
OLDSMAR — Tidal Wave Auto Spa is open for business at 3500 Tampa Road in Oldsmar.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa has been washing cars since 2004 and the newest Oldsmar location brings the company total to 51 locations nationwide. Oldsmar is the third location in the state. The home office is in Thomaston, Georgia, which supports all Tidal Wave operations across eight states.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa is ranked as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies on Inc. 5000’s 2020 list.
The newly constructed Oldsmar site features Tidal Wave’s signature aesthetic appeal, the newest technology in the industry and delivers an exceptional customer experience.
Giving back to the communities they call home is a core value for Tidal Wave Auto Spa. On the third Friday of September, each location will donate all proceeds from all sales made that day to a charity or nonprofit group in the local area with a special emphasis on those that serve children and adults with special needs. Tidal Wave also offers fundraising opportunities for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.
Kitchen at Mastry’s Brewing introduces new menu, hours
ST. PETE BEACH — The Kitchen at Mastry’s Brewing Co. — located at Mastry’s Brewing Co.’s tasting room located at 7701 Blind Pass Road, St Pete Beach — recently announced its new menu and extended hours.
The menu features selections such as Caribbean fish ceviche with fried tostones and shredded chicken tacos, also available in ketogenic shells.
The hours have been expanded. The Kitchen at Mastry’s Brewing Co. is now open seven days a week: Monday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.
“On top of stellar new food options, we have updated and added to our biergarten to make it super inviting and comfortable, especially under the circumstances,” said Matthew Dahm, founder and CEO of Mastry’s Brewing Co. in a press release. “Our team is dedicated to operate above and beyond what is required in order to provide the best customer service for our guests.”
Visit facebook.com/TheKitchenAtMastrysBrewing.
International Title Partners joins Homes for Heroes
CLEARWATER — International Title Partners, a title insurance agency based in Clearwater, joins the Homes for Heroes program to help support and give thanks to people who work every day to make communities safer, cleaner and better places to live.
This program was formed in 2001, following the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, and bolstered by a shared admiration for all the “heroes” employed as firefighters, emergency medical technicians and law enforcement officers. It consists of a network of professionals committed to offering considerable savings to heroes when they buy or sell a home. Heroes include, but are not limited to, health care professionals, military personnel, educators and educational support staff, youth workers, pastors and more.
The total amount these heroes save will depend on the final selling or buying price of their home. Homes for Heroes affiliates, such as International Title Partners, agree to offering legal rebates and discounts. More information can be found at itptitle.com and homesforheroes.com/deals.
“It is with sheer delight that we’re able to offer this program to those in our local communities that are truly making a difference,” said Kelly Kepler, International Title Partners owner. “We at International Title Partners are thankful to our local firefighters, law enforcement officers, those in the military, veterans, and everyone who works to improve and protect the well-being others. Being able to help them save money on their real estate transaction is just another way we provide value and show that appreciation.”
Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce selects new president/CEO
OLDSMAR — The Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce board of directors selected Mark Howe as their new president/CEO replacing Jerry Peruzzi, who retired effective July 31.
Howe joined the chamber in 1999 and served on the board of directors 2001-2008 and served as board chairman 2004-2006. Howe joined the UTB Chamber staff in 2008 and most recently served as VP of operations before assuming his new position as president/CEO.
The Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce serves both businesses and residents located in and around Oldsmar Florida and Northwest Hillsborough County.