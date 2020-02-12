Law, title firms to build new office on Seminole Boulevard

SEMINOLE — DeLoach, Hofstra & Cavonis, P.A. and its sister company, Seminole Title Co., broke ground at the site of a new building Jan. 30.
The law firm and title company have operated out of the same office at 8640 Seminole Blvd. since 1993 and will build their own space on the same property, just “slightly closer to Seminole Boulevard,” said Simone Bennett DeLoach, director of marketing.
Their current building is 7,800 square feet. Their new space, which will be completed in 2021, will boast 12,500 square feet.
“The first floor will house the title company offices, an increased number of conference rooms, a larger meeting room for seminars and events. The second floor will house the law firm staff and attorneys,” DeLoach said. “It will be modern, yet comfortable. We will also have artwork from Florida artists throughout the space. Due to construction and an increased attendance to our free estate planning and long-term care seminars, we recently moved them offsite to the Lurie Civic Building at (the St. Petersburg College) Seminole campus.”
The offices will stay open during construction. Staff will park off-site at the Bay Ridge Center.
The companies also recently purchased the building at 8666 Seminole Blvd. to house their marketing department, including a full video studio that will be used to create educational videos for their websites.
Their current building, the former home of a drug store, travel agency, medical center and lighting showroom for D’ Andrea Electric, was vacant when they moved in 27 years ago.
The new building’s plot is the former homestead of Claude and Emma Whittle, descendants of one of the Seminole area’s pioneer families, DeLoach added.