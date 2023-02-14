SAFETY HARBOR — For the first time in nearly a decade, the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce will have a new leader, as current president and chief executive Susan Petersen announced she’s stepping down this spring. Current chamber director of member services Cammie Lumpkin is set to take over May 1.
During Petersen’s nine-plus-year tenure, the chamber has seen an increase in membership, fundraising events, and community outreach, according to a press release announcing the news, which noted the organization had 180 members in 2013 when she took over.
“But today the Chamber looks much different with programs for 470 active members, and successful fundraising events,” the release stated. Those include Art & Seafood on the Waterfront, the Health and Wellness Expo and the monthly Third Friday Music Series, which the chamber took over from the city in 2021, transforming a stale street fair into a blocks-long concert hall.
“We have a vision, core values and a strategic plan to help us carry out our mission and provide our members great value for their investment,” Petersen said in the release. “We truly care about the success of each one.”
During a recent visit to the historic chamber building at 200 Main St., Petersen said the health of the chamber and the city, and the competence of her successor made her realize it’s time to step aside.
“It’s time to move on and spend more time with my family, including my new granddaughter, and do some traveling and outdoor activities with my husband,” she said. Peterson attributed the chamber’s growth to “a supportive board of directors, loyal members and volunteers, a dedicated staff and a great working relationship with our city.”
Petersen added she was confident Lumpkin will continue to guide the organization in a positive direction.
“She brings the appropriate experience, relationships in the business community and a fresh energy.”
Lumpkin said she is looking forward to the opportunity.
“As a local resident I am honored to be able to carry out Susan’s legacy and serve the Safety Harbor business community in the town that I love,” Lumpkin said in the release.