CLEARWATER — Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties recently launched the BuildHer Boutique, a new shopping experience.
This boutique will sell and accept donations of gently used, high-end accessories at a resale prices at the Pinellas ReStore location at 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. All profits from the boutique will benefit the Habitat for Humanity affiliate and will go towards building affordable homes for members of the Pinellas and West Pasco communities.
BuildHer Boutique launched in partnership with the affiliate’s Hammers & Heels group. Hammers & Heels is a women’s giving circle that consists of local women who are dedicated to philanthropy and supporting the Habitat for Humanity mission.
Each year, from fundraising through construction, this group leads a women’s build to make the dream of homeownership come true for a local single mother. This past year, the ladies of Hammers & Heels partnered with Tikeytia Walker and her two children.
Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties will continue to build homes for similar future homeowners through the generous donations and volunteer hours from the women of Pinellas and West Pasco communities.
The Pinellas ReStore location is currently accepting donations of handbags, home decor, belts, jewelry, hats, and sunglasses. For information, email Pam Ora at pora@habitatpwp.org.
Gyro City and Seafood opens in Kenneth City
KENNETH CITY — An official grand opening will take place Thursday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m., at Gyro City and Seafood, 4319 66th St. N., Kenneth City.
The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The menu includes items such as gyros, Greek salads and snow crab along with cheeseburgers and buffalo wings.
Goodwill invites shoppers to round up for hurricane relief
Shoppers at Goodwill Industries Suncoast stores are being invited to round up their purchases to support relief efforts in the Bahamas for victims of Hurricane Dorian through Sept. 19.
Donations from Goodwill’s Round Up program usually go to support the agency’s employment services, but this special Round Up collection will be donated to the American Red Cross and will be a direct pass-through to the Bahamas Red Cross to assist people affected by the storm. Goodwill has a goal or raising $25,000 to help people in the Bahamas who may have lost everything as a result of Hurricane Dorian.
Goodwill-Suncoast is collecting and donating cash to help with the relief efforts rather than collecting material donations because of the challenges in getting donated items to people in need. Cashiers at all 20 retail stores and three outlet stores operated by Goodwill Suncoast will also accept hurricane relief donations from people who don’t make purchases, with these funds being forwarded to the Red Cross. Goodwill-Suncoast stores are in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, Hernando, Citrus, Sumter, Highlands and Marion counties. For store locations, visit goodwill-suncoast.org/store-locations.
Marketopia grand opening event set
PINELLAS PARK – A grand opening ceremony will take place Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m., at Marketopia, 3600 75th Terrace N., Pinellas Park.
A ribbon-cutting will be at 11:30 a.m. Marketopia delivers comprehensive solutions that help hundreds of technology companies succeed and grow. As a marketing and generation agency for the IT channel, it is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of software, hardware and cloud vendors, distributors, MSPs and VARs in the IT channel. With deep roots in the IT channel, Marketopia's understanding of the industry helps the company's lead generation, marketing and sales training services stand apart from their competitors in delivering leads, sales and profit.
The new building — the company’s third office in five years — has created 23,000 square feet of open, collaborative space that makes their team of nearly 100 Marketopians excited to come to work every day, and will have enough space to grow to 300 people. They have a workspace that is beautiful, professional and comfortable, which makes it great to share with clients, partners and new employees.
SCORE small business workshop to be presented at library
SAFETY HARBOR – SCORE expert Sheila Neisler will present the workshop Smart Marketing for Business Owners Thursday, Sept. 26, 6 to 7:45 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N.
This workshop focuses on maximizing marketing resources to increase prospect engagement and sales results. Registration is required. To register, visit www.score.org/event/smart-marketing-business-owners-0.
For over 15 years, Neisler, owner of Catalyst, a marketing company, has helped business owners achieve double-digit sales results by implementing a 360-degree marketing strategy. With a finance degree from FSU and experience in corporate banking, she offers a top-line and a bottom-line focus to building a business.
Call 727-724-1525, ext. 4112, for more information or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.
Chamber to host Taste of the Beaches
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will present Taste of the Beaches on Saturday, Sept. 28, 5 to 9 p.m., at Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
The event is a fundraiser for the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce as well as a member nonprofit. This year’s partner will be Habitat for Humanity.
Taste of the Beaches provides a variety of local cuisines and live music. Performers will include CeCe Teneal and the Soul Kamotion. Craft beer and wine will be available for purchase. The event also will feature raffles.
General admission tickets cost $10 a person. A bar wrist band is available for $25. A number of sponsorship opportunities also are available.
To purchase tickets, visit TampaBayBeaches.com/events. For information, email Jessica Morrow at jessica@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
Duke Energy’s Victories for Veterans program recognizes nonprofits
ST. PETERSBURG — For the fourth consecutive season, the Duke Energy Foundation committed $1,000 for every Rays win this season to charities that support veterans in the community through the Victories for Veterans program, a unique partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays.
A total of $105,000 of grants and sponsorship funds will be invested in nine organizations to provide services to more than 5,800 veterans in Florida.
“The Tampa Bay Rays successful season has translated into phenomenal wins for our veterans organizations,” said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida president. “Our partnership with the Rays has provided invaluable services to nearly 5,800 local veterans and we are proud to continue this investment and assist other worthwhile organizations. It is one of the many ways Duke Energy supports the men and women who have served our country.”
The nine recipient organizations and their veteran-focused programs include:
• Camaraderie Foundation Inc. – Mental Health Counseling Program
• Celebrate Outreach Inc. – Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans
• Crossroads Corral – Equine Assisted Psychotherapy for Veterans
• Hospice of Marion County – One Good Day
• Last Ride DBA Fest Lake County - 2019 Vet Fest Lake County
• One Community Now – Operation Stand Down
• Operation Homefront – Critical Financial Assistance Program
• The Battle of the Bands – Help Center
• Veterans Alternative Inc. – Individualized Accelerated Resolution Therapy
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to address the needs of communities where its customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $5 million annually in charitable gifts throughout its Florida service territory.
Tots Tuesday coming to Tyrone Square
ST. PETERSBURG – Tots Tuesday, a series of free family-friendly monthly events geared to children through age 5, will be offered second Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., in the Center Court at Tyrone Square Mall, 6901 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
The mall kicked off the series in September with the Florida Orchestra’s Instrument Petting Zoo. Future guests will include Mr. Tommy, Great Explorations Children’s Museum and Creative Clay. For information, call 727-345-0126 or visit www.TyroneSquare.com.
Florida Suncoast Manufacturers Association to host awards ceremony
OLDSMAR — The Florida Suncoast Manufacturers Association will host its sixth annual award ceremony Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 to 9 p.m., at Nielsen, 501 Brooker Creek Parkway, Oldsmar.
The association serves manufacturers in Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties. The event is held to recognize those who have shown extraordinary leadership in advancing the strength of the regional manufacturing sector as well as to help display the diversity and strength of area manufacturing. There are more than 60,000 manufacturing jobs in the region and manufacturing provides more revenue to the Pinellas economy than tourism.
The theme of the event is Develop Your Talent Pipeline. The guest speaker will be Eric Hall. Hall is the Chancellor of Innovation for the Florida Department of Education. This is a newly appointed position under Gov. Ron DeSantis.
This event is open to the public. Dinner will be served by Amici’s Catering. Space is limited. Reservations are required. Cost is $60. For reservations, visit www.utbchamber.com or call 813-855-4233.
For the first time this event will also include a Made in Tampa Bay Manufacturers Expo sponsored by the Bay Area Manufacturers Association and a job fair sponsored by Career Source. This will take place between noon and 5 p.m. and is open to the public at no cost.