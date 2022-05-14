PALM HARBOR — The iconic red building located at 3419 Alt. 19 in Palm Harbor has undergone many changes since it was built in the early 1900s.
After initially starting out as a schoolhouse, the spot has been home to several bars and restaurants over the years, including the previous tenant, who operated a New England-themed sports bar and a German café in the space before permanently closing three years ago this month in 2019.
Recently, a different kind of bar rescue took place at the historic building, as Wings Etc. Grill and Pub, a sports bar franchise, opened there on May 3. It doesn’t take more than a step through the door to notice the latest changes to the little red schoolhouse.
“It’s a different beast,” owner Ricardo Valdez said, as he gave a tour of the remodeled building.
It now sports a covered, air-conditioned patio, polished concrete floors, and privacy dividers in the dining area.
“Everyone who has come in has loved the look and said it’s very welcoming,” he added.
Valdez, a former highway patrolman and postal worker from Tampa whose father-in-law is a veteran of the restaurant business, said the décor meets the franchise’s standards, including wood-paneled walls and the dining dividers.
But he noted they added “some of our own personal touches,” including displaying framed jerseys and equipment from local high school teams rather than pro franchises.
“I don’t want big celebrities here,” Valdez said. “I want (to support) the local kids, because they’re my heroes. The kid who hits the home run, or scores the touchdown, to win the district title, I want that kid’s signature on the wall.”
With the décor and the dedication to the community set, Valdez knows his restaurant must deliver on the food.
He “wasn’t the biggest wing fan” when he and his father-in-law signed the franchise agreement in 2019. But now he believes “we have the best wings around,” after visiting more than 50 wing joints during his training for the Indiana-based company.
“I think our customers are going to be very happy with our food,” he said.
Local residents George and Heidi Shimp said the new place is a hit.
“They’ve done a beautiful job with the building, and the food was delicious,” Heidi Shimp said, while ordering lunch.
She said the couple came for dinner during the soft opening the night before and planned to return for dinner again that night.
“We’ve been waiting for this to reopen for three years,” she said.
George Shimp, a longtime surveyor who did the surveying for the property, said he’s witnessed many of the changes the building has undergone over the decades.
He noted the couple “used to come here in the ’70s when it was called Arnie’s Bar.”
He added: “I think it’ll be very, very nice. And it’s nice that I can walk here.”
Valdez said the location does have its shortcomings, including limited parking and the entrance being tough to see when traveling south on Alt 19. But he believes he and his father-in-law have enough business savvy to overcome any impediments.
“My father-in-law has owned and operated more than 35 restaurants and he knew when he saw this building this was a good spot,” he said, noting they bought the building when leasing was not an option. “We knew parking could be an issue, but we’ve got an agreement with the attorney next door to use his lot in the evenings, and we’ve got parking out back. But we don’t have any liabilities, because we own the building, and we’re set up for good times and bad. So, we’re not going anywhere.”
As for the fact that the iconic red building is no longer red, Valdez said: “I wanted to make sure nothing in here reminds people of the old places that were in here. I wanted to remove the sigma. I believe in the old saying there’s no problems, only solutions.”