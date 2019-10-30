SEMINOLE – The Greater Seminole Chamber of Commerce launches its new Primetime Business Expo Wednesday, Nov. 6, 4 to 7 p.m., at the conference center on St. Petersburg College’s Seminole campus, 9200 113th St.
The event focuses on local businesses, providing them an opportunity to share who they are and what they offer with area residents, said Alexandria Brock Watson, the chamber’s communications coordinator.
“We want to support the local business community,” she said. “We encourage the Seminole community to come out and see what their neighboring businesses have to offer.”
The Primetime Business Expo replaces the chamber’s previous health- and wellness-themed expo, Watson said.
There have been a lot of changes at the chamber in recent years, she added. She has worked for the chamber for about four months, while its executive director, Tara Nichols, and assistant to the director, Barb Thomas, have been with the organization for less than a year.
The chamber also moved into its new, permanent home on the SPC campus, into a joint-use building that also houses the city’s many civic organizations, last month.
“The goal of the chamber going forward is to revamp things,” Watson said. “It was run great before, but we want to push it in a new direction, a better direction.”
A more general business expo is of greater interest to the community than a health-oriented event, she added. The Primetime Business Expo will feature at least 35 local businesses.
While it’s free for the community to attend, vendor cost is $125 for chamber members, $150 for non-members and $50 for nonprofit organizations.
The chamber is asking all vendors to offer raffle prizes or a 50/50 drawing during the event.
For more information, visit myseminolechamber.com or call 727-392-3245.