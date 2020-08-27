CLEARWATER — Moss Construction recently announced that it has been awarded a contract for the first phase of construction of the J.W. Marriott Clearwater Beach and has already begun the deep foundations.
Developed by Dr. Kiran Patel, the 391,059-square-foot J.W. Marriott Clearwater Beach, a mixed-use development, will feature 167 hotel rooms and 31 furnished residential units. Located on the beach at 691 S. Gulfview Blvd., the new addition to Clearwater will offer views of the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal Waterway.
“We are excited to work with Dr. Patel’s team on another incredible project,” said Toby Manulak, vice president for Moss Construction. “Luxury and quality define the J.W. Marriott brand, and this project will define the Clearwater skyline for years to come.”
Designed by Baker Barrios, the hotel’s amenities include an elevated 11th floor swimming pool and bar, spa, meeting rooms, ballrooms, gym, ocean front restaurant with private dining, approximately 250 feet of private beach, garage parking, and more.
“Clearwater Beach has transformed from America’s most top-rated beaches to a world-class beach destination, and our team is excited to be working with Moss again on another luxury brand hotel beach resort,” said Bill West, director of development for Enchantment, LLC.