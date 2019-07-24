LARGO — Lakaya Smith and her three young children are the most recent family to receive a home from Hooters Management Corp.
Employees from 11 Tampa Bay area Hooters restaurants volunteered 319 hours to help build a Habitat for Humanity home for the Smith family in the Dansville area of unincorporated Largo. It is the fourth year in a row Hooters Management Corp. has sponsored a home.
Smith applied for the program because she has always wanted a better life for her children.
“My family depends on me and I want them to have what I didn’t. I never dreamed of buying a new house. I feel so blessed to be in the program,” said Smith. The Smith family was thrilled to receive the keys to their new home in Largo.
Hooters Management Corp. has also sponsored homes for the Hooten family, Miller family and Hicks family. Since 2016, employees have donated 1,319 hours of their time to build homes in Pinellas County.
Hooters Management Corp. has presented Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco counties over $299,500 for the four homes. Most recently, it presented a donation of $83,500.
“Every year the team at Hooters looks forward to volunteering their time to help Habitat for Humanity. We are so thankful to be able to assist local families with a place to call home,” said Denise Williams, chief marketing officer of Hooters Management Corp.
St. Pete Beach to update business owners on construction
ST. PETE BEACH — The city of St. Pete Beach will host a public information meeting for local business owners Tuesday, July 30, 10:30 a.m., in the Boca Ciega Room of the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
The purpose of the meeting is to review the plan for the installation of a new sanitary sewer force main along with undergrounding of existing electrical utilities in St. Pete Beach. Speakers will include Mike Clarke, public services director; and Alex Rey, city manager.
Pretty Home Pop-up Shop coming to Countryside Mall
CLEARWATER — Simply Events will present the Pretty Home Pop-up Shop Friday through Sunday, July 26-28, in Westfield Countryside Mall, 27001 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Hours will be Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
The showcase will feature local home improvement contractors offering everything from flooring to roofing as well as home décor and furniture. There is no admission cost and all activities are free. Visit Simplyeventsfl.com for information on a DIY workshop scheduled during the Pretty Home Pop-up Shop.
Evolve & Co to host third anniversary reception
ST. PETERSBURG — Evolve & Co, an advertising agency in downtown St. Petersburg, will celebrate its third anniversary Wednesday, July 31, 5 to 7 p.m., at its headquarters, 475 Central Ave., Suite M7, St. Petersburg.
According to the event Facebook page, the event is for clients, vendors and the community that has supported the agency over the last three years. There will be a meet-and-greet with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin and Chamber of Commerce President Chris Steinocher, as well as the Evolve & Co team of strategists, brand managers, designers, and photographers.
Sea Dog Brewing Co. will be pouring samples of exclusive local brews, light hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Iberian Rooster, and a champagne toast will commence at 6 p.m., compliments of Evolve & Co. Movement Printing will be showcasing swag. Videography will be provided by Justified Films, and Chris Fisher will be hosting. Guests can enter to win a hotel package by Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas, gift cards to local restaurants, and a social media branding package from the agency.
To RSVP, visit www.facebook.com/events/1391313247700202.
Area ServPro franchisees earn awards for performance
ServPro recently recognized two Tampa Bay area franchisees at its recent 50th annual convention.
The event was held June 24-28 at the Sacramento Convention Center in California, where the company was founded.
Largo area ServPro franchisees Burton and Deanna Greenway, owners of ServPro of Largo, received the Chairman’s Gold Award. Holiday franchisee Brad Carter, owner of ServPro of Tarpon, received the Chairman’s Bronze Award.
“We are pleased to recognize these members of the ServPro franchise family for their outstanding performance as the company celebrates 50 years of franchising success,” said Rick Isaacson, chief executive officer of ServPro. “ServPro’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative tools, ongoing training, and an ever-evolving business framework gives entrepreneurs like these a roadmap for success. We will continue to focus on ensuring that all of our franchisees have both the tools and the knowledge to serve home and business owners in their communities should the need arise.”
For information about ServPro, visit www.SERVPRO.com.