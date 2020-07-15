Earth Fare returning to Seminole City Center

SEMINOLE — Those who were saddened to see Earth Fare close its Seminole store earlier this year received some good news July 15.
Seminole City Center announced that the North Carolina-based specialty grocer would be returning in the near future.
In February, the organic supermarket filed for bankruptcy and closed all 50 of its stores throughout the country, including its stores in Oldsmar and Seminole.
It appears a change in ownership will bring the grocer back to the 424,000-square-foot mixed-use outdoor center that is home to dozens of shops and retailers.
“Earth Fare shoppers can feel confident that the vision and dream that grew with the store back in 1975 is alive and well,” said Dennis Hulsing, CEO of Hulsing Enterprises, the new owner of Earth Fare.
Seminole City Center is also pleased to see one of its anchor tenants return. The 24,000-square-foot Seminole store opened in September 2016, and it brought 116 jobs to the area.
“We are very excited to welcome Earth Fare back to Seminole City Center. They were such an integral part of this community and we know their longtime patrons will be very happy to have them back,” said Jeff Preston, managing partner of North American Development Group, which owns Seminole City Center.
A new reopening date for the Earth Fare has yet to be announced, according to a press release.