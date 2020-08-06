CLEARWATER — Aldi recently welcomed shoppers back to its renovated Clearwater store.
The store, at 24756 U.S. 19 N., is part of an initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 Aldi stores nationwide. The Clearwater store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The updated and expanded store features an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate the recently expanded fresh and convenient food selection. The store also features open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials. Like all Aldi stores, the remodeled Clearwater store provides a streamlined shopping experience, but customers will notice the elevated design and improvements throughout.
“At our core, Aldi has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said Matt Thon, Haines City division vice president for Aldi.
Big T Printing opens Largo showroom
LARGO — Big T Printing recently announced plans to open a sales showroom in Largo.
The new location, at 10225 Ulmerton Road, Suite 8-A, will be the company’s first office outside of its headquarters and production facility in St. Petersburg. Big T Printing is a local service provider for screen-printing, embroidery, signs and banners.
“We are very excited to expand further north in Pinellas County,” said Todd Moore, CEO of Big T Printing. “Opening a showroom in Largo will allow us to offer more centralized customer service and help grow our customer base.”
The new showroom is now open and is located across from Largo Mall in the Sugar Creek Professional Center.
Centre for Women opens satellite office in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG — The Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women, a Tampa Bay area nonprofit, recently opened a satellite office in St. Petersburg to assist female entrepreneurs and small business owners with training, education and counseling as they navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 virus.
Ann W. Madsen, executive director of the Centre for Women and vice chair of the Association of Women’s Business Centers, said the goal is to make it convenient for women-owned, small businesses in Pinellas County who would like to apply for emergency loans, achieve greater economic security for their families, and mitigate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centre for Women operates the only SBA designated Women’s Business Centre on the west coast of Florida and recently received a supplement grant of $420,000 from the Small Business Administration to extend services to business owners impacted by the coronavirus.
“Through the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Impact Development loans and other funds available, our business advisors can help entrepreneurs determine which program might fit their needs and how to apply. There is a lot of money available to help entrepreneurs at this time,” said Brad Stevenson, CARES project manager.
The Tampa Bay WBC is part of a national network of 116 women’s business centers nationwide. It is one of the center’s programs that provides no cost, one-on-one consultations, and no-cost and low-cost business education and purposeful networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs and business owners across six counties including Hillsborough, Hernando, Pinellas, Polk, Pasco and Manatee.
The WBC is one of six programs at the Centre for Women which are designed to help women achieve their goals for economic prosperity and lead a happier, more fulfilling life.
At this time, one of the center’s business advisors will be onsite the Poynter Institute on Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. Because the building is currently not opened to the public due to the pandemic, call 813-550-2022 to schedule an appointment or email cmedina@thecentre.org.
For more information about the WBC CARES program, visit www.thecentre.org/cares.
Solutions Advisors Group receives certification
ST. PETERSBURG — For the third year in a row, Solutions Advisors Group — which includes Solutions Advisors, SA Digital and Solvere Living — has been awarded certification by Great Place to Work, a global institute that measures high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.
GPTW leverages 30 years of research to quantify the current state of each company’s workplace and then shows how it compares to Fortune 100 best workplace companies worldwide. The confidential survey provides invaluable insights that helps SAG build a better workplace culture.
“The third-year certification is important to us because we want team members to have a sense of value, trust in us and are treated fairly,” said Kristin Ward, CEO, Solutions Advisors Group. “We know that when team members have a sense of purpose, it’s also reflected in the customer service for residents and families, and our clients and owners.”
The certification process considered more than 600 team member surveys from across Solutions Advisors Group home offices and senior living communities. GPTW evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. This included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
“We applaud Solutions Advisors Group for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”
Formed in 2009, Solutions Advisors Group is a group of companies providing comprehensive consulting and operations management expertise for the senior living and active adult sectors with home offices in St. Petersburg and Richmond, Virginia.
Allied Universal seeking security professionals
TAMPA — Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 50 Tampa security professionals.
Allied Universal employs a virtual interview process where applicants can complete the company’s online application from the comfort of their home through highly advanced video interviewing technology.
Applicants can apply online at jobs.aus.com.
“We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” said Cara Dark, regional recruiter director Allied Universal.
“Our clients, and the public at large, rely on us to keep our communities and businesses safe and secure especially during these challenging times,” said Steve Jones, chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Our security professionals play a pivotal part ensuring facilities can continue business as usual and other businesses that had to close, can rest assured that their assets will remain protected.”
For full time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.
Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving security industry. The company has countless examples of individuals that began their career as a security professional and today are in senior leadership positions.
Comprehensive national job listings are available at jobs.aus.com/.
EDGE District wins five Secretary of State Awards
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg’s EDGE District recently was recognized by the Florida Secretary of State for outstanding achievements of the year, statewide, in five categories.
Each year, the Florida Secretary of State recognizes Main Street communities that have excelled in carrying out their revitalization and preservation efforts in historic commercial corridors. This year’s awards ceremony was live streamed on July 30, as part of the Florida Main Street Annual Conference. A replay can be viewed on the EDGE District Facebook page.
The EDGE District has been an accredited America Main Street and Florida Main Street since 2014. At that time, the district — which runs from First Avenue North to First Avenue South from MLK to 16th streets — was blighted, with only a small handful of businesses and many buildings empty and in disrepair. Few viewed it safe enough to walk through after dark.
The EDGE Business District Association, which operates the EDGE District Main Street, named the district “EDGE” as an acronym for “Entertainment, Dining, Galleries and shops, and Etcetera.” It then began its work to revitalize the district, focusing on advocacy, community-building, business assistance, promotions and events, a district history project, and a complete district branding and marketing campaign.
Today, the EDGE is one of the most popular destinations in the region.
Every year, just over a dozen categories of Outstanding Florida Main Street Awards are recognized. Within each category, the Honor Award goes to the 1st place winner and the Merit Award goes to the runner-up. This year, the Secretary of State recognized the EDGE with five awards, bringing the EDGE’s total since 2015 to 14. This year, EDGE was recognized with the following awards:
• Honor Award for Outstanding Florida Main Street Public Improvement Project to the EDGE District Gateway Sculptures.
• Honor Award for Outstanding Florida Main Street Sign Project to the Ferg’s World of Liquors sign restoration.
• Honor Award for Outstanding Florida Main Street New Construction Project to the new St. Pete Police Department Headquarters.
• Merit Award for Outstanding Florida Main Street Business of the Year to Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More.
• Merit Award for Outstanding Local Florida Main Street Supporter to Debbie Reeser, EBDA Board member and commercial realtor.
The mission of the downtown historic EDGE District Main Street is to plan, promote and advocate to sustain an eclectic, vibrant EDGE District community while preserving its unique character.
For information, visit edgedistrict.org.
For more information on the Florida Main Street program, visit floridamainstreet.com.
St. Pete Beach, LocalShops1 form partnership
ST. PETE BEACH — The leadership of the city of St. Pete Beach recently partnered with LocalShops1 to provide recovery assistance to local businesses.
The partnership will facilitate a free opportunity for business owners to grow their online business through buylocaltampabay.com, a website that lists goods and services by local artists, makers, and locally-owned businesses throughout the Tampa Bay region.
The partnership will kick off at a business presentation on Aug. 12 that will be held via Zoom. All local St. Pete Beach businesses are welcome to attend to learn more about this free opportunity.
LocalShops1 launched buylocaltampabay.com in mid-April, during the coronavirus pandemic, with the support of WannaGo St. Pete. LocalShops1 does not charge listing fees and it does not take cuts from sales. Payment goes directly to the sellers.
“Online sales are extremely important to business growth, especially during this pandemic when in-person purchases can be limited,” said Jennifer McMahon, city of St. Pete Beach director. “But many of our local businesses lack the know-how, staff, resources, or time to bring their businesses online through e-commerce. Buylocaltampabay.com has afforded us the opportunity to help our local businesses by giving them an online marketplace and exposure to a quickly-growing audience for free. We are thrilled to partner with Ester Venouziou and LocalShops1. We know our business owners will share our sentiments over this incredible opportunity for growth.”
“Small local businesses have difficulties competing online even when they have the resources,” said Venouziou of LocalShops1. “With buylocaltampabay.com, we not only help them with an online marketplace but we also bring a large audience to them to make sure their goods and services get noticed. This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us to bring the vibrant goods and services of our beaches to a larger audience.”
Pinellas County Housing Authority wins award
The Pinellas County Housing Authority has been chosen as a recipient of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials Awards of Merit: Palms of Pinellas Mixed-Income Workforce Housing.
The award was announced during NAHRO’s online 2020 summer conference.
“We’re proud to honor the hard work and creativity our members have shown in meeting the needs of their local communities,” said NAHRO CEO Adrianne Todman. “Now more than ever, it’s important to showcase their solutions and share them with others who might get inspired.”
Palms of Pinellas is the result of public-private partnerships providing mixed-financing for 92 apartment homes. Located at 13171 Belcher Road South in Largo, these units are enhanced with amenities that feature granite countertops, faux wood plank flooring, modern cabinetry, and washer and dryer in every unit. On-site is a clubhouse, WIFI lounge, resort style pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The mixed-finance project was co-developed by the housing authority and Norstar Development USA, L.P.
Funds were provided by the Pinellas County Community Development Department and Penny for Pinellas funds through the Housing Finance Agency of Pinellas County were used to purchase the land. Valley National Bank provided financing for the project.
For more information about Pinellas County Housing Authority, visit www.pinellashousing.com.
Duke Energy Florida, Rays partner for Powering Through Together
ST. PETERSBURG — When the Tampa Bay Rays hit a home run this season, everyone scores. Thanks to the Powering Through Together partnership between Duke Energy Florida and the Tampa Bay region’s Major League Baseball team, Duke Energy Florida will donate $1,000 per home run to support 211 Tampa Bay Cares.
The company has committed to contributing a minimum of $50,000 to the organization, which connects the community with important health and social services during these difficult times.
“We know many people are facing financial challenges and personal hardships. We hope this donation will help connect anyone who needs assistance to invaluable services,” said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida president. “Tune in and watch the Rays knock it out of the park and score big for local families in need. With our longtime partner the Tampa Bay Rays, we are committed to Powering Through Together with our communities.”
The 211 Tampa Bay Cares free service can help people find local community agencies that provide assistance to meet a wide range of needs, including housing, food, child care, medical expenses and utility bills.
“The Rays are excited to work alongside our longtime partners at Duke Energy Florida to help support and sustain the vital needs within our local community,” said Rays President Brian Auld. “This partnership is an important opportunity to give back to the Tampa Bay community through 211 Tampa Bay Cares, and we are proud to support them.”
Residents who need financial assistance are encouraged to visit duke-energy.com/together to locate available resources.
