Pinellas County’s not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for September was down to 5.9%, according to the report released Oct. 16 by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
The rate is considerably lower than August at 6.5%, but well above the 2.7% reported in September 2019.
The county’s labor force decreased by 1,358, going from 488,898 in August to 487,540 in September. For the same month in 2019, the labor force was 501,846.
Fewer people were looking for work, 28,609, compared to 31,885 in August. Only 13,635 were reportedly out of work in September 2019.
The not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for the state of Florida remained at 7.6%, the same as it was in August, which was much higher than 2.9% in September 2019. The United States rate was down to 7.7% compared to 8.5% in August. In September 2019, the U.S. rate was 3.3%.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan statistical area reported a not-seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.1% compared to 6.7% in August and 2.9% in September 2019. The MSA includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
Private-sector employment in the MSA was down by 62,500 jobs, a negative 5.1%, over the year. The industries losing the most jobs were leisure and hospitality, down 34,200 jobs; and professional and business services, 12,600 fewer jobs. Two major industries gained jobs over the year in September: government, with 2,400 more jobs, and manufacturing, adding 800 jobs.
Statewide, the number of private-sector jobs increased 36,100, up 0.5% from August 2020.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with the Port St. Lucie MSA for the rank of No. 11 among the state’s 24 metro areas. Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall ranked No. 1 with an unemployment rate of 13%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin ranked No. 24 with a rate of 4.1%.
Pinellas County had the lowest unemployment rate in the local MSA and tied with Charlotte and Monroe counties with the rank of No. 25. Pasco County tied with Collier and Sumter counties for the rank of No. 22 with an unemployment rate of 6%. Hillsborough County tied with Flagler and Hamilton counties for the rank of No. 18 with a rate of 6.2%. Hernando County ranked No. 12 with an unemployment rate of 6.6%.
Osceola County ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate in the state at 13.3% and Lafayette County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate in the state, 3.4%.
