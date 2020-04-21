Curves shifts to in-home workouts
SEMINOLE — For current and past members of Curves, the fitness club designed for women, “change stations now” is a familiar cue, directing workout members to move to the next machine or activity in Curves’ 30-minute circuit.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced fitness centers and gyms, including Curves of Seminole, to close suddenly and unexpectedly, Curves had to “change stations now” on a system-wide level. Curves faced the unprecedented challenge of mobilizing at a moment’s notice to provide support to its global network of locally owned and operated franchisees and to its members who depend upon their local Curves to provide a safe 30-minute total body workout.
Fortunately for Curves owners and members, the Curves corporate team had spent the past two years implementing a new operating system, an updated website, and new products and services that give owners and staff at Curves North America and Oceania enhanced access to tools such as at-home workouts, mass emails, app notifications, messaging platforms, product purchases, and more.
“While there was no way to anticipate this situation or have a roadmap of how to handle business in this unprecedented time, our new systems, products, and services allowed us to maneuver quickly system-wide to transition the traditional Curves supportive community experience from in-club to online,” said Krishea Holloway, president of Curves NA and Oceania. “Social distancing does not have to mean social disconnection. There is no health and fitness brand quite like Curves when it comes to the support and personal relationship our coaches have with members. Every day, owners are supporting members, via text, email, phone calls, or Facebook Live while they are closed. Due to our recent technology upgrades, products, and services, our franchisees have the tools and training they need to stay connected with their members through all communication channels.”
During the current COVID-19 crisis, many Curves franchisees are leading or sharing Curves specialty classes/circuits for their members on Facebook pages, which is content created by Curves’ corporate fitness experts. These classes feature real Curves coaches and owners conducting fitness classes, often live and in real-time, multiple times a week to help their members stay active while at home. Curves members are also taking advantage of tools available through their local club. Local Curves coaches are standing by to make Curves fitness solutions available to non-members as well who are searching for a way to stay fit and healthy. Women in the Seminole area should contact Curves of Seminole at 727-320-9737 to inquire about MyCurves On Demand or the Curves Health & Wellness Series.
For more information on any of Curves program offerings, visit www.curves.com.
Networking thrives virtually in Tampa Bay
CLEARWATER — The Revenue Generating Activities Network recently opened its meetings to all during the stay-at-home order.
When the first rumblings about “social distancing” rolled through Pinellas County in mid-March, Mark O’Donnell, founder of the Revenue Generating Activities Network, knew it would have an impact on every business in the area. “Networking is a vital part of a small businessperson’s marketing efforts,” O’Donnell said. “We provide a platform for people to meet and get to know, like and trust each other enough to refer each other, thereby increasing their ‘sales force.’”
O’Donnell took the RGA business network of 800-plus members virtual March 16, days before all nonessential businesses — including all the restaurants where networking meetings are held — were closed by the county’s safer-at-home order. He now hosts two online meetings every day, at 7:30 and 11:30 a.m., so RGA members can maintain their business relationships.
O’Donnell went one step further: He opened RGA’s virtual meetings to all member and non-member businesses wanting to build relationships during the subsequent stay-at-home mandate.
“We’re a paid membership organization,” said O’Donnell. “But I started this company to help business owners and I want to do whatever I can to help them through this difficult time. When this ‘lockdown’ is over, every business in the county is going to need a strong support network, and RGA offers a solid platform for building success quickly.”
For information and to register, visit RGAnetwork.net or email info@rganetwork.net.
Milkey Family Foundation donates $100,000 to Pinellas Community Foundation
ST. PETERSBURG — The Milkey Family Foundation recently donated $100,000 to the Pinellas Community Foundation in support of the foundation’s Fighting Chance Support Fund.
Within the city of St. Petersburg, the Fighting Chance Support Fund is an emergency grant created to serve St. Pete’s locally owned and independently operated small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 orders. The grants — not loans — are in the form of $5,000 to impacted eligible businesses and $500 to impacted eligible individuals.
“During this unprecedented crisis, the outpouring from those willing and able to help has been unexpected and inspiring,” said Duggan Cooley, CEO of Pinellas Community Foundation. “While many people in our community are challenged by this crisis, donors of many abilities are stepping forward knowing every gift matters. The human spirit is strong and the generosity is wide and the gift from Kevin and Jeanne Milkey will make a significant difference.”
The Milkey Family Foundation was established in 2015 and supports a wide range of charitable causes including but not limited to human services, disaster relief, medical research, environmental stewardship, arts and culture and animal services.
“Here in our hometown, we wanted to do our part to help small businesses in the city that we love so dearly,” said Kevin Milkey. “We fully believe that small independent businesses give the city it's unique identity and culture. They really are the backbone of the city. We have frequently supported the restaurants and craft breweries and have gotten to know many owners and servers very well. So, we feel strongly about supporting them at their time of need.”
For information about the Fighting Chance Fund, including eligibility requirements and application information, visit stpete.org/fightingchancefund. To contribute to the Fighting Chance Fund, visit pinellascf.org/fightingchance. To learn more about the Milkey Family Foundation, visit www.milkeyfamilyfoundation.org.
FAST of Florida announces special offer for health care workers
CLEARWATER — FAST of Florida, a branch of one of the largest air conditioning, plumbing and electrical contractors in the Southeastern United States, is giving back to the community with donations of air conditioning, plumbing or electrical service visits.
FAST of Florida has long been an advocate of indoor air quality and the current pandemic highlights this need now more than ever. Employees of health care and medical organizations such as hospitals, nursing homes, medical facilities, first responders and emergency services will receive one free air conditioning, plumbing or electrical service visit from a FAST of Florida technician. As part of the free service, the technician will diagnose air conditioning equipment problems, provide an inspection and an indoor air consultation for free. The fee for the service is normally $99. Repair estimates and new system quotes are also included with the free service at the homeowner’s request. The offer is limited to one service at one service address for a limited time.
As a federally designated essential service provider, FAST of Florida continues to operate normally and is expanding hours of operation to accommodate increasing demand. The company has implemented extra safety precautions including proper use of personal protective equipment, limiting indoor activity and contact with residents, social distancing and handwashing before and after each service.
To schedule service, visit FASTofFlorida.com. Healthcare employees may redeem the offer by mentioning promo code “SPRING” when scheduling service by phone or via the website.
