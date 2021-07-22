TBN journalists capture 14 awards

Journalists from Tampa Bay Newspapers won 14 awards in the Florida Press Association Weekly Newspaper Contest, including five first-place trophies.
The awards were announced July 16 during the 2021 Florida Media Conference at The Westin Sarasota.
“Last year was an immense challenge for the entire news industry, and I couldn’t be prouder of the effort put forth by our team of dedicated journalists,” TBN Executive Editor Chris George said. “Our staff never wavered in continuing to cover the communities we serve, and these awards reflect their professionalism and perseverance.”
The following are a list of the winners.
First place
• Business Reporting: Jeff Rosenfield for his article about the Faklis family shoe store, which has served as a cornerstone of downtown Tarpon Springs. TBN swept the category, winning first-, second- and third-place awards.
• Education Feature: Logan George for her article about two Largo teachers who went the extra mile for a student with a heart condition.
• Humorous Column: Tom Germond for his commentary about retirement.
• Special Issue, Section or Supplement: Several TBN staffers contributed to this award for their work on the Welcome Back, Just for Families, and Seminole 50th Anniversary special sections.
• Front page design: Logan George for a collection of pages.
Second Place
• Best Headline: Chris George for headlines he wrote for the Suncoast News.
• Spot News Photo: Jeff Rosenfield for his photograph of a Largo woman being surprised with a million-dollar check from Publishers Clearing House.
• Community History: Lee Zumpe and Logan George won for their coverage of the closing of the Wagon Wheel flea market.
• Business Reporting: John Guerra for his profile on the Conservative Grounds coffee shop in Largo.
• Education News: Logan George for her series of stories on concerns over simultaneous teaching.
• Serious Column: Suzette Porter for her commentary on how the government failed to do enough to protect the senior population in the beginning of the pandemic.
Third Place
• Business Reporting: Tom Germond for his profile on the Tukro Coffee shop in Dunedin.
• Faith and Family Reporting: Tom Germond for his article about The Rev. Charles Leke Nkafu, pastor of St. Patrick’s Church in Largo.
• Feature Story non-profile: Jerry Stockfisch for his story about a bald eagle rescue in Seminole.