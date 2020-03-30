TAMPA - Taco Bus, in partnership with Express Beverage, will be donating meals to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and Wednesday. Roughly 500 first responders will be fed between the two days. The meals will consist of individually packaged containers of chicken tacos, chips and salsa along with bottles of water.
“These first responders have been working tirelessly the past few weeks and feeding them is only a small token of our appreciation,” said Heather Chaudhry, director of marketing for Taco Bus. “This is the second time we have been able to give back and help our community through this unprecedented time and we hope to continue to do so.”
Taco Bus is available for take-out, delivery from UberEats (who have waived delivery fees) and DoorDash. Taco Bus is also offering “A Bus-Load of Essentials” where you can purchase toilet paper, paper towels, meat, bread, shrimp, and other essentials that are hard to find at local grocery stores. Information can be found at www.Taco-Bus.com