Tampa Bay Newspapers names new executive editor

Tampa Bay Newspapers’ new executive editor is Chris George, who will oversee the editorial operations of five Pinellas County weekly publications, two monthlies and several special sections.
George, who has been the Largo Leader editor since joining the TBN staff in 2015, also oversees TBNweekly.com and the design of Suncoast News, TBN’s sister publications in Pasco and Hernando counties.
In his new position, George succeeds Tom Germond, who retired last week after 15 years with TBN.
“I am extremely pleased to have Chris George as our new executive editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers,” said Dan Autrey, TBN president/publisher. “Although he has large shoes to fill in replacing Tom Germond, Chris has already proven himself to be an exceptional journalist and team leader. I have complete confidence that we won’t miss a beat in maintaining the high standards our readers have come to expect from TBN.”
George has shown that he is a versatile editor with strong leadership skills, Germond said.
“I’m confident he will ensure that TBN continues its focus on providing readers with top-notch community and local government news as well as designing attractive papers and special sections,” Germond said.
George has been in the newspaper business since 2006 and has writing, copy editing, page design and management experience.
“I’m humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to lead a team of journalists who are both extremely talented and genuinely care about the communities they cover. I look forward to building new relationships in those communities while continuing Tampa Bay Newspapers’ long tradition of local journalism,” George said.
The St. Petersburg native is also a former news editor for the Lakeland Ledger and assistant managing editor at the Villages Daily Sun, where he supervised teams of copy editors and page designers.
He also previously performed design and copy-editing duties at the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts, and has won awards in writing, headline writing and page design.
He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida.
Tampa Bay Newspapers’ weeklies have a combined circulation of 103,850. The monthlies have a circulation of 40,800.