CLEARWATER — Weingarten Realty recently announced that Kaia Bowls is leasing 1,575 square feet at Countryside Centre in Clearwater.
Countryside Centre features a blend of large retail anchors, specialty shops and restaurants. Its tenants include Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Party City, Ross and Tuesday Morning.
After taking numerous trips to Hawaii, Tom Draskovics and Linda Souza wanted to bring the flavors of the island to the mainland. Consequently, Kaia Bowls came to life as they opened at their first location in April of this year.
Inspired by their travels, they have created a flavorful menu. Of course, they offer poké and acai bowls. However, they have added additional options like pitaya, green, banana-berry, coconut, spirulina, chia pudding, and oatmeal and fruit blend bowls.
Their mission is to deliver healthy, great-tasting alternatives while providing exceptional service and products.
Kaia Bowls is expected to open its second location in Countryside Center in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Palm Harbor Bridal Show set
PALM HARBOR — The fourth annual Palm Harbor Bridal Show will take place Sunday, Aug. 18, noon to 3 p.m., at Harbor Hall & Rheba White Sutton Chapel, 1190 Georgia Ave., Palm Harbor.
Admission is free. Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the historic venue and meet with local music, food, floral and event vendors as well as photographers. There will be food and beverages as well as special giveaways.
For event information, visit csapalmharbor.org/2019/06/bridal-show-august-18-2019. For vendor information, call Jodie at 727-787-4700.
Chamber names Habitat for Humanity as Taste of the Beaches nonprofit partner
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will present Taste of the Beaches on Saturday, Sept. 28, 5 to 9 p.m., at Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
The event is a fundraiser for the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce as well as a member nonprofit. This year’s nonprofit partner will be Habitat for Humanity.
A portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchased will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties. This nonprofit organization partners with all facets of the community to build affordable homes for low-income families and individuals.
Taste of the Beaches provides a variety of local cuisines and live music. General admission tickets cost $10 a person. A bar wrist band is available for $25. A number of sponsorship opportunities also are available.
To purchase tickets, visit TampaBayBeaches.com/events. For information, email Jessica Morrow at jessica@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
Goodwill Job Connection to host recruitment event
ST. PETERSBURG — Goodwill’s Job Connection Center will host a recruitment event Monday, Aug 5, 10 a.m. to noon, for Inspired Staffing Solutions. The company is looking to fill housekeeping attendant and banquet server positions.
The Job Connection Center is inside the Goodwill store at 2550 34th St. N., St. Petersburg. Applicants should sign in at the Job Connection Center. Interviews will be conducted on site. For more information, call 727-321-7337.
The Job Connection Center is operated by Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help people achieve their full potential through the dignity and power of work. The organization's successful donated goods retail operation helps support its human services in 10 counties in West Central Florida including employment services, training and job placement for people with disabilities, a children’s literacy program, affordable apartment communities for seniors and people with disabilities, and community corrections programs.
For information, visit www.goodwill-suncoast.org.
Jubilee’s BBQ opens in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG — Jubilee’s BBQ recently opened in St. Petersburg at 1550 66th St. N.
Jubilee’s BBQ is the newest addition to Paul Peden’s 40-year tenure owning and operating highly successful operations in the restaurant industry.
“We had been looking into enhancing the Rib City concept for the past few years,” Peden, owner of Jubilee’s, said in a press release. “After careful consideration of each of our locations and their markets, we chose our St. Petersburg site to rebrand into Jubilee’s BBQ Restaurant due to the rapid development of this large market. Simply put: An energetic idea met the perfect opportunity at the right time.”
Jubilee’s offers a menu of barbecued meats, specialized sauces and complimentary side dishes such as made-from-scratch baked beans and coleslaw as well collard greens, corn pudding, mac and cheese and more.
Peden has been a successful restaurateur on Southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast, having owned and operated a number of restaurants including the Veranda in downtown Fort Myers and 14 Rib City locations across Florida as well 12 Rib City franchises across the country including Washington, Colorado, Tennessee, Ohio, Missouri and Virginia.
Jubilee’s is open daily for lunch and dinner and a complete menu is available online at www.jubileesbbq.com/main-menu.
Fuel Bar on Lime collecting school supplies
TARPON SPRINGS — In an effort to support local schools and local students in need, Fuel Bar on Lime will be collecting new school supplies through Friday, Aug. 16.
All donations will be given to Sunset Hills Elementary School for students in need. Anyone who donates an item will receive 15% off smoothies and bowls at the Fuel Bar and a three-day pass to Anytime Fitness Tarpon Springs.
Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Aug. 16.
Your CBD Store to open Palm Harbor location
PALM HARBOR — Boutique CBD franchise Your CBD Store, which got its start in Bradenton, will open its 400th store in Palm Harbor.
Your CBD Store of Palm Harbor will host a grand opening celebration Saturday, Aug. 10, at 31960 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. The store will offer a variety of CBD-oil-infused products that do not require a prescription or medical card for purchase.
The company’s founder, Rachael Quinn, discovered success with CBD oil products when they helped
with her Crohn’s syndrome and its symptoms. Quinn made it her new mission to bring high-quality
CBD products into the mainstream and dispel their taboo in a high-end luxury atmosphere that
provides an open space for discussion of dosage and possible strategies in implementing CBD safely
and effectively.
Since opening her first store in Bradenton, the brand has exploded across the country with hundreds of locations, including 13 in the Tampa Bay area.
BBA to meet
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Business Association will present its monthly after-hours mingle Thursday, Aug. 8, 5:30 p.m.
Liza Campa Flanagan will host the event at her Raymond James Financial office, 645 Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs. All businesses, regardless of location, are invited to attend. Attendees may bring a door prize and present a commercial about their business.
For more information, visit BluffsBusinessAssociation.com.