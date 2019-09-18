LARGO — Joella’s Hot Chicken, a Louisville-based fast-casual restaurant known for its hot chicken and made-from-scratch Southern side dishes, will open its new Pinellas location Friday, Sept. 20, at 10150 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
The first 100 guests in line at 8 a.m. will receive “free hot chicken for a year,” and can enjoy free samples and entertainment while they wait. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m., and the restaurant will open to the public at 10:30 a.m.
“Bringing our flavorful hot chicken to Florida is something we’ve been looking forward to for quite a while,” said Christina Happel, regional vice president of operations for Joella’s Hot Chicken. “We’re excited to introduce our made-from-scratch menu and look forward to becoming part of the Greater Tampa Bay-area community.”
Earlier this summer, Joella’s announced that it would open nine new stores this year throughout Georgia, Florida, Indiana and Ohio, expanding its footprint to five states and 17 locations. A second Tampa Bay area location will open in Seminole later this fall. A third Florida location will open in Melbourne next month.
For information, visit joellas.com.