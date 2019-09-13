CLEARWATER — In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, city councilmembers didn’t think twice about approving a $130,808.25 settlement to a shopping center for property damage created by a broken water main.
The money will be paid to shopping center developer H.G. Brown and Associates LLC of Clearwater, for the cost of repairs to the parking lot at 21415 U.S. Highway 19 N., said Richard Osorio, director of the Risk Management Department.
“On June 27, a city main broke near the entrance of the Best Buy store located at U.S. 19 and Drew Street,” Osorio told councilmembers Sept. 5. “The water released intruded into the asphalt sublayer of a section of the parking lot, caused the ripening of the surface, impairing and limiting access to tenant stores on the property.”
The broken parking lot also affected customer access to the Rooms to Go store, Osorio said.
H.G. Brown is also asking the city to repair the parking lot’s surface, “which had to be cut to reach the main water line and also for peripheral damage caused by the water intrusion to parts of the parking lot.”
Councilmember Jay Polglaze asked Osorio to confirm that Brown hadn’t asked the city to pay for lost revenue.
“This was just to repair the parking lot, not for loss of sales and revenue?” Polglaze asked.
City crews worked to fix the main quickly, Osorio said, because “that was our biggest fear because of the anchor tenants there.”
A spokesman for H.G. Brown did not return a call from the Beacon for comment.
During the meeting, the council also approved an $875,000 payment for liability and other insurance to cover the city’s operations from Oct. 1 through September 30, 2020. The price represents a 7.3 percent hike from last fiscal year, when the same insurance cost the city $815,000, a chart Osorio provided the council shows.
He described for the council the kinds of insurance the city carries and why rates are going up.
Osorio designs the city’s insurance package to handle every contingency. The city’s excess policy package includes general liability, automobile liability, employee benefits, employer liability, coverage against personal injury lawsuits, and because the city owns two marinas and a boat ramp — marine operator’s liability insurance. The city also insures its emergency medical services program and under another policy, insures its compressed natural gas fueling station, where it “gases up” its CNG recycling trucks and other green vehicles.
The city — as do other municipalities — also purchased “public officials liability” insurance, which — according to the International Risk Management Institute — “provides liability coverage for the errors and omissions of public officials.”
Other insurance increased, too.
"The premium for excess workers compensation coverage also increased 6.85 percent to $334,788 due to the city payroll growing,” Osorio told the council. He also told the council that the excess package premiums (including general liability, employee benefits, law enforcement personal injury, and other policies) rose from $278,050 last year to $289,875 starting Oct. 1, an increase of 4.08 percent.
Councilmembers took the insurance increases in stride.
“We just saw what damage a hurricane can do,” Clearwater Mayor George N. Cretekos said, referring to Hurricane Dorian. “Thankfully it wasn’t here, but that’s why we need this, so it can help us recover.
The risk manager told Cretekos that he buys more insurance when rates are low.
“Last year we were fortunate to renew our property policies and increase our wind storm coverage limit from $60 million to $75 million,” Osorio said. “That’s because market rates and premiums were really attractive to do that. That was our precautionary move, we have to take measures to increase coverage and protect ourselves the best we can.”
Councilmember Jay Polglaze joined with other councilmembers to approve the purchase.
“This is shared across the board, because every one of my policies, homeowners, auto, they all go up so they get everyone, not just municipalities. It’s the cost of doing business and staying safe.”