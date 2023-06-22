DUNEDIN — Plans for opening a new Penny Lane Ultimate Beatles Museum may be going nowhere, man, as Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed an $825,000 appropriation for the Dunedin-based museum to move to the downtown Clearwater main library next to Coachman Park.
For Dunedin, it’s a case of hello, goodbye as the owner of the museum’s massive collection, Dr. Robert Entel, has indicated the current museum location in about 600 square feet on the second floor of 730 N. Broadway will remain open while the search for a new and larger location continues. Entel hasn’t been able to find suitable space in Dunedin.
Without the funding, leadership of the museum must come together to execute a Plan B.
“The Penny Lane Museum leadership is focused on the opportunity to relocate, grow and bring thousands of visitors to Florida,” said Amy Maguire, spokesperson for the museum. “We are proud to have and will continue to raise private funds. The state funding would have been a match to our private donations. We will continue to explore the best fit for the museum expansion. We have hundreds of visitors a month to our current space and are evaluating how we continue to serve and expand to feature an immersive experience for visitors. The current location is a small part of the entire collection.”
Maguire said the extensive collection of Beatles memorabilia is considered one of the largest and most eclectic collections in the United States. But the tiny space in Dunedin means there is no room for Entel’s entire collection, which includes autographed guitars, a drum set used by Ringo Starr and Beatles lunchboxes, among other Beatle-related artifacts.
She added that Entel has secured local and national fundraisers “who believe in the magnitude of what this museum will being to Florida.”
Plans for a new museum include an interactive “unique and first-class experience,” Maguire said.
Entel, a Dunedin native who wanted to keep the museum in his hometown, had previously planned to move the museum to a former bank building at 2046 Bayshore Blvd. in Dunedin. But the site was deemed unworkable and Entel was forced to look for other locations.
Entel has looked here, there and everywhere for a new and larger site, but it is unclear how DeSantis’ veto of the funding will affect the timetable for a move. Maguire said an announcement about the status of the expansion project will come shortly.
The $825,000 appropriation would have covered the cost of “educational materials, training funds, display immersion and interactive materials” as well as construction of new walls, renovation of the space, electrical and acoustic improvements, and ceiling modifications, according to the project request.
Presidential politics may have caused Entel to get back to square one for the expansion.
State Sen. Ed Hooper of Palm Harbor is chairman of a key appropriations committee who placed the Penny Lane request in the state budget among millions of dollars’ worth of other local projects. He is one of just 14 of the 113 Republican state legislators who have not endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis in his bid to become U.S. president.
Hooper told the Tampa Bay Times last month that he was “waiting until an official announcement before I consider any endorsement.” DeSantis made it official on May 24.
Maguire said earlier that without the state funding the new immersive museum could not have the extensive outreach program, including education for at-risk youths, that are planned for the new facility. Maguire said up to 500 Beatlemaniacs from around the world visit the current museum every week, and she said that number would increase significantly with a new building.