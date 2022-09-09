CLEARWATER — Matt Croasmun had somewhere important to be the evening of Sept. 1.
Therefore, Mayor Frank Hibbard allowed him to speak first during public comment of the City Council meeting.
Croasmun is the uncle of Ethan Weiser, the 15-year-old Largo High School student who was killed attempting to cross Belleair Road on Aug. 26.
Before attending a vigil for Weiser on Sept. 1, Croasmun had an important message to deliver, imploring the council to work with Pinellas County to make the roadway safer.
In the early morning of Aug. 26, Weiser attempted to cross the two-lane unlighted roadway east of South Haven Drive when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Tampa woman.
“Where my nephew was hit and killed, unfortunately, he is the third fatality in the last two years,” Croasmun said.
He added that traffic and crashes have increased substantially in recent years, but Belleair Road has just one crosswalk and little has been done on the county road, which runs through Clearwater, Largo and unincorporated Pinellas.
“There’s no other crosswalk, no school marking, no school zone, no marking on the street, no illuminated paint, nothing to call out to drivers that there may be people walking,” he said.
When informing neighbors about the vigil, he said they corroborated his concerns about the unlighted roadway.
“Many neighbors have said that for 10, 15, 20 years, they’ve been talking about the conditions around there,” he said.
Croasmun asked the city to partner with the school district and work with the county to make the road safer.
Hibbard said the city would do just that.
Joan Rice, with Pinellas County’s Planning Department, told Tampa Bay Newspapers that the design phase for an improvement project on the stretch of Belleair Road from Keene Road to U.S. 19 is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2023.
“The project is intended to make intersection improvements including turn lanes, add a Pinellas Trail connection and other related improvements,” Rice said.
She added that the county is awaiting the results from Florida Highway Patrol’s investigation.
“We will use the results of the investigation to determine if any interim improvements can or should be considered,” she said.
Vision Zero
Belleair Road is not the only part of Clearwater that officials are examining.
On that same evening, the City Council signed on to a resolution supporting an effort to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2045.
The Vision Zero initiative has been organized by Forward Pinellas, the county’s land use and planning agency, and all but two of the municipalities in Pinellas have adopted it. Pinellas Park is considering it and Seminole will hear about it soon, according to Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton.
Two people are killed or seriously injured in traffic crashes each day in Pinellas County, according to the data.
On Aug. 26, three people were killed on roadways, including Weiser.
Just four days later on Aug. 30, Blanton presented the Vision Zero Action Plan details to the City Council during a work session.
He said Pinellas has double the national average of fatalities entering the summer. Each year in Pinellas, about 90 people are killed and 750 people are seriously injured on roadways.
“We don’t accept deaths on our airlines or in our train system and if we kill 365 people a year on our planes, we would probably do something different with aircraft,” he said.
While the resolution is mainly symbolic in nature, Blanton said it signals partnership and shared commitment that those in Pinellas County are serious about changing the culture.
As part of the resolution, the city commits to working with Forward Pinellas and partner agencies to “identify and implement projects and programs that reduce the potential for serious traffic injuries and fatalities by taking a safe systems approach.”
Other efforts include state legislation and exploring engineering solutions, such as adding high visibility crosswalks, curb extensions, or leading pedestrian intervals.
Education is also an aspect of the program, which is something also needed for pedestrians, according to some members of the council.
“If you drive Gulf-to-Bay on a regular basis, you see some of the most extraordinary things,” Hibbard said. “And I want to make sure there’s a real education component for pedestrians as well as vehicular traffic because I see so many people that are crossing Gulf-to-Bay midblock with a signalized crossing 100 feet from them. It’s astonishing to me. But people are like water, they go wherever they want. But they take their lives in their hands.”
Blanton said technology also plays a role.
Data is only captured on crashes, so Blanton said it is believed that the number of incidents is underreported.
Therefore, Forward Pinellas has set up cameras with near-miss technology to monitor the close-calls at Alt. 19 and Curlew Road.
The numbers were not encouraging.
In a span of about a week, 360 people were found driving 10 or more mph over the speed limit, 60 people ran a red light, 61 people walking or bicycling crossed on red, and more than 3,000 potential near-misses were observed.
The agency is also working with the Florida Department of Transportation on geofencing. FDOT conducted a pilot program that sent messages to motorists’s phones after they were done driving about the penalties for speeding.
The data showed the average speeds were trending down, Blanton said, and Pinellas has now deployed the same program for Park Boulevard.
Council members mostly embraced the effort and said it was much needed in the densely populated county.
“I thought driving in L.A. was terrible, but when I came back here in 2013, I was stunned to see how crazy the traffic is here,” council member Mark Bunker said.