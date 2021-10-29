CLEARWATER — During the next 13 months, 14 of the city’s 26 bridges will be receiving some maintenance to keep them in working order.
On Oct. 21, the City Council agreed to pay up to $3.9 million to Biltmore Construction Co. of Belleair to perform repairs to the bridges and one seawall in an effort to extend their useful life.
“A majority of our bridges are concrete, and, in time, concrete begins to degrade,” Roger Johnson of the city’s engineering department said during an Oct. 18 work session.
Johnson said there’s no reason for concern, though, as the fixes are small, such as spalling, repairing cracks, covering graffiti, painting, clearing vegetation, and guardrail repair.
“The repairs are maintenance related. They are relatively minor,” he said, adding the work shouldn’t lead to any traffic concerns.
Johnson said inspections are completed every two years and repairs are made based on inspection reports that were provided by Biller Reinhart Engineering Group and the Florida Department of Transportation.
In September 2020, the city paid about $161,000 to Biller Reinhart to identify what repairs were needed to which bridges.
The most expensive work — about $1.66 million — will be done to the Clearwater Pass Bridge. Three of the bridges in Island Estates were also repaired during a similar project in 2013, leading council member David Allbritton to wonder if that meant more extensive fixes were on the horizon.
“They haven’t reached the threshold that they need to be replaced, but I’d rather spend a little bit here rather than spend a million dollars there,” Johnson answered.
One bridge not on the list is the Sand Key bridge, which was inspected in January. In June, engineering officials informed the council that the bridge was in better shape than anticipated and it likely wouldn’t need to be replaced until 2070. About $22 million in Penny for Pinellas sales tax funds were dedicated to replacing the Sand Key bridge in 2045, but those were taken off the books and reallocated to the Imagine Clearwater project.
Bridges in need of repairs
• Clearwater Pass Bridge
• Memorial Causeway Pedestrian Bridge
• Memorial Causeway Trail Bridge
• Windward Passage East Bridge
• Windward Passage Middle Bridge
• Windward Passage West Bridge
• Fairwood Avenue over Alligator Creek
• Beverly Circle over Allen Creek
• Douglas Avenue over Stevenson Creek
• Hercules Avenue over Allen Creek
• Palmetto Street over Stevenson Creek
• Rainbow Drive over Allen Creek
• Hillcrest Avenue over Stevenson Creek
• Druid Road over Stevenson Creek
• Lakeview Road near MLK