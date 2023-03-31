Shred-a-Thon, Operation Medicine Cabinet set
CLEARWATER — Police officers and solid waste workers will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 near Countryside Mall’s Whole Foods to shred paperwork residents no longer need.
This is for personal use only, with a limit of 10 boxes per vehicle.
Clearwater Police also will accept old, unused and expired prescription medication at the same time, as part of a nationwide Operation Medicine Cabinet. Call 727-562-4920 with questions.
Acupuncture of West Florida to mark grand opening
CLEARWATER — Acupuncture of West Florida will celebrate its grand opening Thursday, April 6, 5-7:30 p.m., at its office at 3001 Executive Drive, Suite 150.
The grand opening will include a tour of the clinic, a brief presentation of services and treatment areas, and ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. There will be an open bar and hors d’oeuvres.
The clinic is headed by Dr. Kim Windschauer, who is board certified in acupuncture and herbal medicine.
To reach the clinic, call 727-490-6060.
Grattons named to honors lists at Pomfret
POMFRET, CT — Olivia and Nikolas Gratton, both of Clearwater, have been named to honors lists for the winter semester at Pomfret School.
Olivia Gratton, from the Class of 2026, was named to the Head of School Scholar Honors list. To achieve this level of distinction, Olivia earned a grade point average of at least 4.00 and received no grade lower than an A-.
Nikolas Gratton, from the Class of 2024, was named to the High Honors list. To achieve this level of distinction, Nikolas earned a grade point average of at least 3.670 and received no grade lower than a B+.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.