Clearwater orders $1.36 million ladder truck to fight fires in high-rise buildings

CLEARWATER — If you want to see a happy fire chief, purchase him “One (1) Pierce Velocity 100’ Aerial Platform — $1,358,895.”
Allow us to translate: “You have just bought one, brand new, hook-and-ladder fire truck — that can fight fires in high-rise office buildings and residential towers — for $1.36 million.”
That’s what the sales proposal from Ten-8 Fire Equipment Inc. of Bradenton says, with a few extras, such as $47,155 for hydraulic “jaws of life”-style extrication tools and $56,000 for miscellaneous wrenches and firefighting tools.
Fire Chief Scott Ehlers told the City Council on Oct. 2 that the new truck, which Pierce Manufacturing will now build for the department, will deliver the vehicle to Ten-8 in Bradenton once it is finished.
“We have a committee that goes up to Appleton, Wisconsin, to Pierce Manufacturing and does a final check on it to make sure this is exactly what we requested and works the way it is supposed to,” Ehlers explained to City Councilman Hoyt Hamilton. “Pierce Manufacturing then drives it down to Bradenton and we pick it up there.”
Technical rescue unit
The state-of-the-art ladder truck is designed as a technical rescue unit and for ladder company operations, Ehlers said. Insurance industry standards recommend an aerial platform in that part of Clearwater, where a number of apartment buildings are three stories high or taller. Fires in such buildings require more than 2,000 of gallons per minute to extinguish; according to Pierce Manufacturing, the new truck puts out better than 3,000 gallons of water per minute. The new ladder truck will be delivered in about 13 months and posted at Fire Station 48 at 1700 N. Belcher Road.
The truck will be teamed with another 2018 Pierce Velocity, a 100-foot tiller truck that’s already stationed downtown to fight fires, Ehlers said. Ladder trucks are a single piece; tiller trucks consist of a four-door fire crew cab that hitches to a ladder vehicle. A separate driver in the back of the ladder steers the tiller around corners.
Both ladder vehicles are needed for downtown because at least 19 buildings, including the tall residential condos on Sand Key, stand 100 feet and higher.
High-rises in downtown
Emporis, a company that collects data on buildings around the world, lists the 264-foot-tall Water’s Edge Condos as the tallest building in downtown Clearwater. Not only that, but 440 West Condominiums, The Grande Watermark, The Grand Somerset, the Meridian, and Crescent Beach Club on Sand Key are all taller than 200 feet, a height the water spray can hit when the ladder is fully extended. Emporis also lists the Flag Building and the Fort Harrison Hotel at 150 feet and 115 feet, respectively. Other lofty buildings in downtown Clearwater include the 124-foot-tall Bank of America Financial Center (home of the City Council and administrative offices) at 600 Cleveland St. Another building, the 150-foot-tall Clearwater Center, is at 1100 Cleveland St.
The Pierce aerial platform is designed to safely fight fires in such buildings, company officials said.
According to specifications the fire chief made available to the City Council, the 450-horsepower, turbocharged diesel engine ladder has three sections that can reach 100 feet when extended. The ladder’s handrails, base rails, trusses, braces and rungs will be constructed of welded, high-strength steel that can handle a weight load of 70,000 pounds per square inch. For wrenching strength, each section will be trussed diagonally, vertical and horizontally using round steel tubing, the truck’s specifications show.
Basket holds three firefighters
The basket — the firefighting platform at the top of the ladder with controls to direct the flow of 3,500 gallons of water per minute — can hold three firefighters. It has a control console that measures water pressure, the angle the ladder is to the ground, and a monitor to ensure the apparatus doesn’t lean to the tipping point. The intercom controls and the operator’s load chart is illuminated for nighttime operation.
The electric aerial function controls, including elevation, rotation, and extension/retraction will be mounted in a separate control box in the aerial platform. The legend for the control lever functions will be illuminated so operators can see them in the dark.
The truck’s cool stuff includes full on-scene lighting that puts out Hollywood-bright illumination 360 degrees around the truck so ground personnel can work in full daylight. It also has a vehicle data recorder — a black box — that records and stores vehicle information, such as vehicle speed, acceleration mph/second, deceleration mph/second, engine RPM, engine throttle position, and has lights that correspond to seats on the truck. It can flag which seats are occupied and whether the firefighter has buckled in for the ride. All of that data can be downloaded to a laptop for training purposes, or for review after a road accident or other mishap.
All but the firehouse dog
The department won’t get much for the firetrucks it is replacing, he said.
“When we get rid of a truck in the fire service, the trucks are in pretty bad shape,” he said. “Because of the way we operate and respond, it’s like getting in your car every day and starting at zero and going to 60 mph like that, and running the engine to the full potential all the time, and then going back and shutting down for the next hour or so. It’s the nature of the business.”
The new aerial platform ladder truck comes with everything but a firehouse dog, but that’s OK; the department already has Sophia, a specially trained canine of indeterminate breed that can sniff out accelerants used by arsonists.
“That’s really the only canine we need,” the chief said.