Ward named Mr. Clearwater
CLEARWATER — R. Carlton Ward, a prominent attorney and homeless advocate, was named Mr. Clearwater Feb. 15 at Amplify Clearwater’s annual Winter Gala.
A native of Tampa, Ward has been involved in many professional and community activities since moving to Clearwater, having served on organizations including the Clearwater Bar Association, the American Bar Association Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Division, American Bar and Florida Bar Young Lawyers Divisions. He is a former president of the Pinellas Real Estate Law Council and past chairman of the Greater Clearwater Chamber of Commerce, the Pinellas County United Way and the United Way of Tampa Bay.
Ward also served as chairman of the Clearwater Homeless Intervention Project and was voted one of Tampa Bay’s Top Lawyers by Tampa Bay Magazine.
The event, at the Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater Beach, also saw the naming of 24 members of the 2023 board of directors.
SPC to host career fair series
St. Petersburg College has partnered with CareerSource Pinellas to host a series of career fairs for SPC students and area residents, where they can connect with local employers who are seeking talent to fill open positions.
The free job fairs are open to the public. Applicants can meet with HR professionals for on-site interviews, learn about available full- and part-time positions, and talk with career service professionals.
The job fairs will include:
• Engineering, Manufacturing and Building Arts Job Fair
March 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
SPC Clearwater Campus, Room ES 104, 2465 Drew St.
RSVP: stpe.co/embajobfair3223
• Business, Finance and Hospitality Job Fair
March 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
SPC EpiCenter, 13805 58th St. N., Clearwater
RSVP: stpe.co/bizfinjobfair32923
• Information Technology Job Fair
April 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
SPC EpiCenter, 13805 58th St. N., Clearwater
RSVP: stpe.co/techjobfair42623
Police to mentor homeless kids
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Police Department has joined forces with the Homeless Empowerment Program for an eight-week-long mentorship program, working with a dozen families residing on HEP's campus. The weekly sessions began Jan. 12 and will end Wednesday, March 1.
Remaining sessions are:
• Wednesday, Feb. 22, 4:30-5:30 p.m., at the HEP Workforce Development Center
• Wednesday, March 1, 4:30-5:30 p.m., at the HEP Workforce Development Center
The goal of the program is to provide the children on HEP's campus with support and guidance as well as strengthen the relationship between the community and the police. Police officers will engage the children in HEP's Family Program with a new learning session each week, covering topics such as good and bad decision making, career day, team building and an education/tutoring day. Each session will focus on improving life skills and exposing them to opportunities for their future and developmental growth.
Self-defense workshop set
Shihan Walter Evans will present a free self-defense workshop at the Safety Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, March 14, 6 pm. All ages are welcome to participate in this introductory class designed to instruct participants to successfully protect themselves during a conflict situation.
Attendees should wear comfortable clothing.
Evans, founder of the Shihan School of Survival in Clearwater, holds the title “Shihan,” meaning master teacher. He has trained in Taekwondo, Sanuces Ryu Jujitsu, and Kumite Ryu Jujitsu, competed and won numerous tournament titles and was inducted into the Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall of Honors in 2015.
For more information, visit www.shihansos.com.
Event marks ‘Memories’ of desegregation
CLEARWATER — “A Celebration of Memories — Segregation and Desegregation, Then and Now” will be held Friday, Feb. 24, 5-8 p.m., at the North Greenwood Library, 905 N. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ave.
Guest speakers will be Kevin Hendrick, superintendent of Pinellas County Schools; Joyce Russell, the Business and Professional Woman of the Year; and Edward Baldwin, retired PCS administrator.
Charmaine Jennings and the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Praise to Sing Team will perform.
Mistress of Ceremonies will be Diane Stephens. Dinner will be served from 5-5:45 p.m.
For more information, email christa.smith@myclearwater.com.
Traffic pattern altered at roundabout
CLEARWATER — To improve the safety and traffic flow on and off Clearwater Beach, the city of Clearwater’s Traffic Engineering Division has begun testing a new traffic pattern at the Clearwater Beach roundabout.
The following minor traffic pattern changes are being made:
• The outside roundabout lane south of Mandalay Avenue will be forced to go south on Coronado Drive.
• Those in the inner lane will still be able to exit onto Coronado Drive or continue in the roundabout.
This is a pilot program and will be reviewed for six months to see if safety improves. Street markings and flexible posts will be installed in the area.
