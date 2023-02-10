Home Watch retains accreditation
CLEARWATER – GulfBay Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the eighth year.
The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada.
Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues at a vacation or primary home while the owner is not in residence. NHWA Accredited Members are background-checked, insured, and bonded.
Gulf Bay Home Watch is owned by Mike and Kelly Kish. The company serves Pinellas, Southern Pasco and western Hillsborough counties.
Morton Plant succeeds in valve trial
CLEARWATER — A medical team at Morton Plant Hospital is the first in Florida to successfully use a new procedure that guides an artificial valve to the heart.
The team led by Drs. Joshua Rovin and Lang Lin performed the procedure as part of the JenaValve Align Trial using the Trilogy heart valve system.
The team has been using the minimally invasive Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement procedure to treat patients with aortic stenosis since 2012. However, the procedure is not as successful in patients with aortic regurgitation. In this trial procedure, the design of the JenaValve allows physicians to place a new valve inside the leaky one by clipping it onto the leaky valve’s original leaflets without using any sutures.
The JenaValve has been approved for commercial use in Europe but is not yet approved in the United States and is currently being used as part of a clinical trial.
Heart patient visits for progress update
CLEARWATER — James Salvia, 88, Morton Plant’s first patient to be treated for aortic regurgitation using the minimally invasive TAVR procedure, showed members of the team at the Center for Advanced Valve and Structural Heart Care how his health had progressed when he came back for his one-month follow-up visit.
Interventional cardiologist Lang Lin and cardiovascular surgeon Joshua Rovin led the team that was the first in Florida to use TAVR to treat aortic regurgitation.
Clearwater man aboard USS Eisenhower
CLEARWATER — Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jesus Garcia of Clearwater has been stationed aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The ship recently has been conducting ammunition onload, flight deck certification and air wing qualification as part of its tailored basic phase prior to deployment.
