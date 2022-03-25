CLEARWATER — The Philadelphia Phillies finally kicked off the team’s 75th anniversary season of spring training in Clearwater when they hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2022 Grapefruit League home opener at BayCare Ballpark on March 19.
The start was delayed after MLB owners instituted a lockout in December, and the stalemate dragged on for three-plus months as fans as well as business owners still reeling from the pandemic lamented the loss of more games.
But on March 10 an agreement was reached on a new collective bargaining agreement and teams scrambled to get to camps while MLB completely rehauled the old spring schedule, forcing many fans to juggle their spring break plans.
“We’re down from Ontario for spring break and we had tickets to games here and Dunedin that had the dates changed,” Canadian Ron McPherson said as he watched the game from the outfield berm with his son, Gregory. “So, we canceled those games and picked these up three days ago, and I also got some Blue Jays tickets for next week, so we’re making it work.”
The 8,600 ticketed fans were treated to a special opening ceremony on a sun-baked 84-degree afternoon that featured a lineup of city officials, including Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and former mayor, Brian Aungst; Philadelphia team officials, including owner John Middleton and Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations; and iconic Phillies players and managers of the past, including John Kruk, Larry Anderson, Charlie Manuel, and legendary Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt.
After Schmidt threw out a ceremonial first pitch to current Phillies’ great and reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper, the teams assembled along the baselines for the national anthem before taking the field for the first spring training game at BayCare Ballpark in 2022, which the Phils went on to win, 3-2.
“I’ve been chomping at the bit waiting for the start of the season,” St. Pete resident and Pennsylvania native Anne Graves said as she caught some sun on the outfield grass. “So, when I found out today was the Phillies’ first home game I jumped online and grabbed a ticket and here I am.”
While it was easy for Graves to attend the game, the task was much trickier for Rick “Tank” Micolucci, a Philly resident who was in town with a group of buddies for his bachelor party.
“We were worried with the lockout. We kept calling the box office asking when the tickets went on sale,” Micolucci said. “This was a bucket list trip for me. So I’m really happy we were able to pull it off.”
The fun-loving guys clearly had brides on their mind as well as baseball. When Micolucci’s buddy, Jake Long, was told he resembled the formerly hirsute Harper, he said, “I know. My wife likes it!”