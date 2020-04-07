CLEARWATER — Crest Lake Park has been closed to the public so a $5.7 million renovation project can begin.
On April 6, contractors from Warton Smith began installing temporary construction fencing around the park. During this time, Veterans Memorial Plaza and the dog park will remain open. The dog park will eventually have to be closed for a short period of time at a later date to undergo upgrades and renovations as well.
Improvements to the park will include construction of wider sidewalks around the lake and through the park, new lighting, irrigation, landscaping and grassing, four new play areas including a spray pad, restrooms, two picnic shelters, improvement to the lake’s shoreline, a lighted fountain in the lake, rain gardens to filter stormwater, boardwalks and decks in portions of the lake, two volleyball courts, and improved parking.
Renovations are expected to be done by the end of 2020.
Library foundation to hold online auction
LARGO — For the first time, the Greater Largo Library Foundation will be hosting an online Art Hops Virtual Auction.
The foundation’s 13th annual Art Hops – Roaring 20s Centennial Celebration has been postponed, but the silent auction will carry on beginning at noon Saturday, April 11, when you can view and bid on items from the comfort of home. New items will be released each day at noon until the auction ends on Saturday, April 18.
Visit www.gllf.org to register for the virtual auction or to make a donation to the foundation. All proceeds benefit programs and services of the Largo Public Library.
Pinellas officials honored for advocacy efforts
The Florida League of Cities has recognized more than 100 municipal officials with Home Rule Hero Awards for their advocacy work during the 2020 legislative session.
The recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who consistently reached out to members of the Legislature and helped to give a local perspective on an issue.
Below is a list of Pinellas County recipients.
• Heather Gracy, Vice Mayor, Dunedin
• Joanne Kennedy, Mayor, Indian Rocks Beach
• Woody Brown, Mayor, Largo
• John Carroll, Commissioner, Largo
• Cheryl Coller Reed, Intergovernmental Relations Coordinator, Largo
• Jamie Robinson, Commissioner, Largo
• Dan Saracki, Council Member, Oldsmar
• Thom Barnhorn, Councilor, Seminole
• Jim Olliver, Councilor, Seminole
• Leslie Waters, Mayor, Seminole
• Terri Finnerty, Vice Mayor, St. Pete Beach
• JP Murphy, Town Manager, Belleair
• Tom Shelly, Commissioner, Belleair
• William M. Queen, Mayor, North Redington Beach
Area solid waste service changes
• Because of a problem with the city of Clearwater’s recycling process center, Belleair’s Solid Waste Department is suspending recycling collection until repairs can be completed.
Trash collection will continue on its normal schedule.
• The city of Safety Harbor has reduced staffing levels in order to maintain proper social distancing as recommended by the CDC. Only essential services are being provided at this time. Until the order is lifted, the following services are being amended by the Public Works, Sanitation Division, beginning Monday, April 13:
— Spring cleanup for the month of April will be suspended.
— Sanitation crews will only service garbage and recycling cans/Toter carts; bulk pickup will be suspended. Bags or items placed outside of the cans/Toter carts will not be collected.
— Wednesday yard waste collection will be suspended.
— Special pickups will be suspended.
— Residential Dumpster deliveries will be suspended.
Commercial collection, residential garbage collection, and residential recycling collection schedules remain the same.
• Starting April 11, Clearwater will suspend yard waste and bulk item collection. Before April 11, residents needing yard waste and bulk item collection should place their waste out for collection by 7 a.m. on their regularly scheduled solid waste collection days.
Solid waste crews will continue to provide residential and commercial solid waste collection, as well as residential and multifamily blue-barrel collection. Collected recyclables are being rerouted to the Pinellas County Waste-to-Energy Plant for disposal.