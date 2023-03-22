Home goods retailer Tuesday Morning is closing stores across the nation — including ones in Seminole and Clearwater.
The Texas-based chain filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in February and seeks to restructure the company by getting rid of stores with low traffic. Instead the retailer will focus on stores that perform well in “core” and “heritage” markets, the company said in its filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tuesday Morning currently has 487 stores in 40 states.
“The Company believes this targeted approach to winding down unprofitable and underperforming stores will position Tuesday Morning to emerge from bankruptcy with a profitable, cash-generating store fleet that serves its most engaged and loyal customers,” the SEC filing said.
Tuesday Morning is closing 24 stores in Florida, according to its website, and everything is on sale. It does not state when the stores will close. Almost all of its stores in the Tampa Bay area are listed to shut down expect for the one at Lithia Square Shopping Center in Brandon.
Here are all the stores listed to close around Tampa Bay:
• Seminole City Center: 7949 113th St. N., Seminole.
• Countryside Centre: 2561 Countryside Blvd., Clearwater.
• Nature Coast Commons: 1377 Wendy Court, Spring Hill.
• Northdale Promenade: 15702 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.
• Sun City Center Plaza: 1615 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center.
• Gateway Market Center: 7895 Dr Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg.
• Landings Shopping Center: 4768 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
• Cortez Commons: 5502 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.