Life Jacket Loaner Program milestone
CLEARWATER — The Sea Tow Foundation recently opened its 1,000th Life Jacket Loaner Program.
The program started in 2008 with a single location where boaters could borrow and return life jackets for a safe day on the water. Thanks to grant funding from the Sport Fish Restoration & Boating Trust Fund, corporate sponsors and individual donors, the program has since grown to be the largest life jacket loaner program in the world.
To celebrate the milestone and demonstrate their ongoing commitment to boating safety, MarineMax matched donations made to the Sea Tow Foundation up to $5,000 on Sept. 23-30. If you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation to the Sea Tow Foundation and have MarineMax match it during this time frame, visit www.boatingsafety.com/MarineMaxDonationMatch
Said Gail Kulp, executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation: “Since 2008, we’ve distributed over 90,000 life jackets, and we can’t wait to celebrate many more milestones in the future as the program continues to grow, ensuring people can make safe, fun and lasting memories on the water for years to come.”
Brian Rehwinkel, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission added poignantly, “If you don’t have a life jacket, you can’t wear one.”
In addition to providing life jackets boaters can borrow, the Life Jacket Loaner program teaches boaters about the importance of not only wearing a life jacket, but that it is properly fitted. The Sea Tow Foundation provides online resources for boaters, including fitting demonstration videos, life jacket cleaning tips and educational blogs.
Mr. and Mrs. Countryside announced
CLEARWATER — Kathleen Agnew and Victor Lucas were announced as the 2022 Mr. & Mrs. Countryside at a reception September 21 at the Countryside Country Club.
The presentation of the Mr. & Mrs. Countryside Award has been an annual event since 1997 and winners are recognized for their dedication to volunteering for the benefit of the community.
Agnew’s commitments to the community include being on the board of several nonprofits. She has been involved with her homeowner’s association and the Clearwater Neighborhood Coalition for many years. She also volunteers with the Clearwater Housing Board, Clearwater NAACP, and 2020 Census.
Lucas’ community involvement includes holding office and being on the board of several nonprofits. Victor volunteers with Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation, Dunedin Council of Organizations, Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas, Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, and the Clearwater Downtown Partnership.
Event sponsors included Countryside Country Club, Mease Countryside Hospital, and Valley Bank.
BayCare offers new knee surgery
CLEARWATER — BayCare's Morton Plant Hospital recently became the first hospital in the Tampa Bay area to offer lateral approach knee replacement surgery.
The procedure is also referred to as quadricep sparing surgery because it doesn’t require the surgeon to cut the quadricep muscle. For the patient, this should mean a smaller scar and a quicker recovery.
Orthopedic Surgeon David Cheong, MD, who is with Orthopedic Associates of West Florida on the Morton Plant campus, has been performing the surgeries at Morton Plant since July. He saw the advantages of the procedure when he decided to spend time observing it in person.
“Though it’s a technically difficult procedure, I recognized the benefits for my patients would be worth the investment of my time away from my practice to learn it,” he said.
Bariatric program gets reaccreditation
DUNEDIN — BayCare’s Mease Dunedin Hospital’s bariatric program recently received reaccreditation as a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.
The reaccreditation affirms the program meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality of care.
Bariatrics is the branch of medicine that deals with the causes, prevention and treatment of obesity. Nutrition, exercise, weight-loss behavioral therapy, drug therapy and weight-loss surgery are all components of the bariatric field.
“It was a rigorous review, and we passed with flying colors,’’ said Gina Jackson, the hospital’s bariatric manager. “I’m so proud of my team and their accomplishments.’’
Mease Dunedin is one of four BayCare hospitals with accredited bariatric programs.
South Florida Baptist Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Anthony’s Hospital have accredited programs and will have their virtual site visit for reaccreditation next year. Winter Haven Hospital applied for its initial accreditation and awaits results from its virtual site survey.
Mease Countryside Hospital plans to apply for its initial accreditation by the end of this year, and St. Joseph’s Hospital-South plans to apply next year.
“As the number of individuals affected by obesity continues to grow, BayCare is committed to standing out as a leader in health care by expanding our bariatric programs to additional hospitals in order to better serve the needs of our communities,’’ said Donna St. Louis, vice president of business development for BayCare.