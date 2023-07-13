CLEARWATER — HGTV personality John Gidding will celebrate his newest book, “At Home with Nature,” with a book signing on Thursday, July 1, 6-8 p.m., at Moccasin Lake Nature Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane.
General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Gidding hosted the HGTV shows Curb Appeal: The Block, Curb Appeal Xtreme, and Designed to Sell. He has appeared on Trading Spaces, is a frequent guest on Rachel Ray, and stars in the popular YouTube show, "In the Room." His new book, “At Home with Nature,” is available in stores and online.