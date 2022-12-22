CLEARWATER — Becky L. Johnson, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial, recently obtained the Certified Military Financial Advisor certification.
Ameriprise Financial partnered with Dalton Education to create the CMFA certification.
The CMFA requirements include over 40 hours of training and learning development modules, which provide advisors a deep understanding of the unique life circumstances and the benefits available to veterans, active duty, Reserve, National Guard and their families.
Johnson graduated from Central Piedmont Community College with a degree in banking and finance. She has 33 years of experience within the financial services industry.