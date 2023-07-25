CLEARWATER — Hundreds of mourners gathered at a Calvary Christian Church memorial service for Tarpon Springs Police Maj. Michael Trill, a 27-year department veteran who died suddenly in his home on July 15 at age 53.
The July 22 funeral service was attended by representatives of dozens of local law enforcement agencies, including Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Belleair Police Chief Rick Doyle and Lt. Randall Chaney, Largo Police Chief Mike Loux, and others from Hillsborough, Pasco and other counties. Also attending were Tarpon Springs Fire Chief Scott Young, Mayor Costa Vatikiotis and several past and present city commissioners.
The morning service began a bit late as dozens of friends, colleagues and family members filed into the chapel. At the service, Trill was described as a larger-than-life figure, with an imposing vocal and physical presence, who deeply loved his family, career and faith.
“We’re gathered here today to express a collective sense of grief,” Calvary Sr. Pastor Dr. Willy Rice said to start. “We’ve gathered at this place because we’ve lost something, and we can feel it. Because grief is real, and we know it. And part of what we must do in a moment like this is express it. And so, we grieve.”
Tarpon Springs Police Chief Jeff Young, Trill’s longtime colleague, delivered an emotional, funny speech highlighting their decades-long friendship.
“There’s never been anybody I’d rather walk through a doorway with than Mike Trill,” Young said, noting his friend was a notorious practical joker “who could turn serious in a second.”
Young told a story about the time Trill helped stop an armed attacker at the city’s Publix grocery store in May 2010.
“Then-Detective Sgt. Trill jumped up from his desk and was at the Publix within seconds,” Young said of the incident in which a woman killed her coworker in the parking lot before running inside the store.
Trill and two other officers entered the store, cleared it out and began searching for the suspect, “aisle by aisle,” Young said.
As Trill hid behind an endcap filled with snack crackers, the suspect shot at him, and he returned fire, “striking the suspect and stopping the threat.”
When Young arrived on the scene, he said Trill told him, “‘I shot her through the Triscuits,’” which elicited a huge laugh from the room.
“Without a doubt Mike saved lives that day, putting himself in harm’s way,” Young said. “He was the right person at the right time in the right place. He always trained for that moment. That is his legacy.”
The chief closed by making a promise to Trill’s widow, Kelly, and their three kids, Micha, Ian and 6-year-old daughter, Delaney.
“Please know that we, your Tarpon Springs Police Department family, will always be here for you,” he said. “And I promise you that your son, your brother, your husband and your father will never be forgotten. Maj. Michael Trill. Rest in peace, Mike. I love you, brother.”
Speeches from Trill’s fellow church and family members followed, including poignant remarks from Kelly Trill, an English teacher at Calvary’s school who started by joking, “if ever you need proof that opposites attract, feel free to cite my marriage to Michael.”
Her husband was “either off or on — no in between,” Trill said. “He was messy, scatterbrained, loud and late to everything, but he was also fiercely loyal and never afraid to show his love for us or anyone.”
Trill’s brother, Matthew, a pastor at New Testament Baptist Church in Largo, spoke about eventually losing the job as the protector to his younger sibling.
“As some point, Michael did not need me to be his protective older brother,” Matthew said. “He became the protector. The protector of his wife. The protector of his boys, and then of Delaney. And he became a protector of the community, and no one here needs me to tell them that he did that role with passion. He put everything he had, and everything he was, into being a cop.”
Matthew Trill then thanked everyone for the well wishes and the stories of his brother’s largesse.
“Hundreds of comments that have been online this week, remembering a positive interaction with Mike, on or off the job,” he said. “He has been reunited with our dad … and I’m looking forward to the day when I will see my brother again.”
The ceremony concluded with Trill’s American flag-draped casket being wheeled from the chapel to an awaiting hearse, as dozens of mourners formed a tunnel filled with tears and cries of pain.
Then there was a booming rifle salute, as Trill’s colleagues lifted his casket into the car. A siren’s piercing sound announced his end-of-watch.
“He really was larger than life,” Tarpon Springs Commissioner Mike Eisner said. “And gone way too soon.”