SAFETY HARBOR — A new exhibition premiering this month at the Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass is an out-of-this-world art experience.
“Space for Art” features the work of NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, including the first watercolor painted in space. It also features works by other NASA astronauts, space historian artists and original Apollo Mission space photography. It addition, there will be a number of decorated spacesuits, which are part of the Space for Art Foundation’s “Spacesuit Art Project.”
“Nicole is a friend of the gallery, and this is the first show of this type we’ve hosted here,” said Linda Gagliostro, gallery manager. “It’s so different, it’s all about space.”
Stott is a veteran NASA astronaut, who served on two spaceflights and lived and worked aboard the International Space Station for 104 days. She is also a graduate of Clearwater High School.
When she retired from NASA, Stott decided she wanted to do something that combined her love of science and space, with her passion for art. She was a founding director of the Space for Art Foundation in St. Petersburg. The agency’s mission is to “unite a planetary community of children through the awe and wonder of space exploration and the healing power of art,” according to its website.
Through her work with the foundation, Stott travels around the world working to create space-themed art with children in hospitals, refugee camps and orphanages.
“As an astronaut and an artist, I am always happy for people to discover that being both an astronaut and an artist is more frequent than one might think,” Stott said.
She has created a number of original paintings, jewelry and prints. In addition, Stott is the author of “Back to Earth - What Life in Space Taught Me About Our Home Planet - And Our Mission to Protect It,” which will be available for purchase at the exhibition.
“Nicole was one of the first people to paint in space, and she sees things differently,” Gagliostro said. “She’s not just a scientist, but she has this whole other artistic side of her.”
The exhibit runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 9. There will be an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. Stott will be doing a presentation and book signing at 6 p.m. Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass is located at 247 Main St. in Safety Harbor. For more information, call 727-725-1808 or visit www.sydentelgalleries.com.