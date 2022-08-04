BROOKLYN, N.Y. — As the starting quarterback for Clearwater High School, Garrison Bryant learned how important it was to prepare for a game by analyzing the opponent beforehand. Bryant is using that strategy as a pitcher in the New York Mets farm system with the hopes that it will eventually pay off with a promotion to the Big Show.
Midseason through the Brooklyn Cyclones High-A campaign that pre-game planning certainly seems to be working. After pitching six shutout innings against Pirate farm team Greensboro earlier this month, Bryant had put together five straight excellent starts, four of which resulted in wins. The 6-foot-3 righthander is the team's No. 1 pitcher with an ERA just above 3.00.
"I have a football mindset from being a quarterback and knowing how important it is to analyze your opponent," said Bryant. "I get ready for a game (I am pitching) the night before. At breakfast the day of I am looking at the line-up and watching video of my opponent. I see holes in their swings. I see tendencies. Before the game even starts, I am mentally 2 to 3 innings into it."
Coming off his senior year at Clearwater High School where he posted a 2.49 ERA and struck out 80 batters in 70 innings, Bryant was drafted by the Mets in the 36th round of the 2016 MLB draft. Heavily scouted by baseball scouts and college football teams, Bryant turned down a scholarship to be the signal caller at the University of North Florida and signed with the Mets for a reported for $100,000.
Bryant struggled to find his groove early in his pro career, but things started to turn around in a big way in 2019 as he led Brooklyn to a championship title and was named to the midseason New York-Penn League all-star team. Then 2020 and COVID hit and minor league seasons everywhere were cancelled. Bryant hit another roadblock in 2021 when he tore his oblique in May and returned in September for one last forgettable appearance.
"I had some real challenges," admitted Bryant, who is 23 years old. "COVID was tough on everybody. Going into 2021 I was feeling really good (until the injury). That was basically the first time I was ever hurt. The rehab was really slow."
After the season, Bryant played in the Arizona Fall League where he was able to get back to where he wanted to be.
"Going to Arizona was good for Garrison," said Cyclones' pitching coach A.J. Sager. "Spending time there he was able to learn from his experiences."
This year those experiences are clearly paying off. After a relatively slow start to the season as both a starter and reliever, and a couple of rough outings mid-spring, Bryant has turned it on.
"My body was still worn down (from the previous two years)," said Bryant. "They told me to give it time."
A little longer than he had hoped for, but time has worked in his favor.
"In the last few starts I've been pretty good," Bryant said in an understatement. "I have been able to throw strikes and go deep into games."
Bryant continued, "I am more relaxed and feel that I am more in control of the game. I think I do a good job of setting the tone in a game. Overall, I think over the years I have matured more."
"He is very focused," said Sager. "He is doing a real nice job on the mound. He's been working on improving the quality of his slider and he's mixing speeds very well.
He has a good idea of what he is doing out there."
Citi Field, home of the New York Mets in Queens, is a mere 20 miles away from Brooklyn's home park, located in the heart of the famed Coney Island and its amusement rides and beaches. Bryant, as well as anybody, understands that there are many more miles in between to get there.
"I am doing whatever I can to make the big leagues, as a starter or a reliever, whatever it takes," said Bryant, who now lives in upstate New York with his wife, Ashley, and 10-month-old son Shea. "I do know that the quickest way to get there is to be consistent and to throw strikes."
Sager understandably is hesitant to make any predictions about Bryant's future, but he notes that "moving up through the ladder is about throwing strikes and utilizing different pitches and gaining experience and reps. Garrison has a big piece of that pie."