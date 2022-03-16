The crack of the bat ringing through BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater on Monday, March 13, was music to the ears of everyone in the stadium, as the Philadelphia Phillies got back to work on the 2022 spring training season following the end of the 99-day Major League Baseball lockout.
The lockout, which was initiated by the owners in December because of a dispute with the players over the collective bargaining agreement, was lifted when the new pact was approved by both parties on March 10. MLB teams quickly began assembling in Florida and Arizona for abbreviated Grapefruit and Cactus League seasons, which will be shortened to roughly 20 games starting this weekend.
“While the outcome took a bit longer than we had hoped, today is a great day for baseball,” Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton said in a statement after the five-year deal was approved. “I believe with our agreement, it will ultimately improve the game for our fans, who deserve the absolute best for their patience in this process.”
Indeed, while the news was met with joy by many baseball fans in Clearwater and Dunedin, longtime spring home of the Toronto Blue Jays and thousands of Canadian snowbirds, the lost games, coming at the height of spring break in Pinellas County, put a damper on many tourists’ travel plans.
“It’s really upsetting and disappointing,” 15-year-old Toronto resident Ethan Reiken said after he watched the Phillies take batting practice, where he snagged a foul ball. “We came here for spring training to see the Jays, so them not playing while we’re down here is really upsetting.”
Ethan’s parents, Deborah and Cole Reiken, said they were driving around looking for something to do when they saw the Phillies stadium on Old Coachman Road was open, so they decided to pop in.”
“It’s not what we were hoping for, but it’s better than nothing,” Deborah Reiken said.
Nearby, Houston resident Matt McCoy was having his picture taken with his 10-year-old son, Ian, by a stadium staffer. Like the Reikens, he said he was trying to salvage what was supposed to be a week filled with baseball.
“We had tickets for three games this week, two here and a Jays game in Dunedin,” said McCoy, after watching batting practice on a sunny, 80-degree afternoon. “I was hoping they would get things figured out by the time we got here, but they didn’t, so we’re just enjoying the great weather.”
McCoy said he decided to use his refunded money on tickets to this weekend’s Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Golf Resort in nearby Palm Harbor. “We’re trying to make the most of it,” he said.
That repurposing of tourism dollars is going to be vital in a county still recovering from the pandemic.
Around the corner from the recently renovated TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Simon’s Pub was well under capacity on a recent Sunday afternoon. Owner Steve Campbell, who bought the place billed as “Dunedin’s oldest pub” last summer, said he thought it would be full of baseball-loving patrons at this time of year.
“If there was a spring training game today, you wouldn’t be able to get a seat in here,” he said. “Today? Crickets.”
Campbell, who has lived in Dunedin most of his life, said he had March in mind when he bought Simon’s, which was founded in 1985 and is at 608 Union St.
“The previous owner told me this is when you make your money, and when I learned the games were being canceled, I was highly disappointed because I planned to use the extra money to complete the renovations,” he said.
Campbell said he’s already made some changes inside, and he just got the permits to build a smoking pavilion out front and hang a new sign on the façade.
“I had to tap into my 401(K) to make some of the improvements, and now I’m just waiting to see how many games and how much traffic we get,” he said.
Grapefruit League clubs will play a regionalized schedule, with Florida’s West Coast teams playing a minimum of 18 games across 21 days. The Phillies start on Friday, March 18, against the Detroit Tigers in Kissimmee, with the home opener against the Jays set for Saturday, March 19.
Toronto starts with a game against the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota on Friday, while the TD Ballpark spring training opener is scheduled for Sunday, March 20, vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.
For business owners in Dunedin, that’s music to their ears.
“We’re certainly feelings the effects,” Campbell said of the delayed spring season. “There’s a void in town this month. You can feel it.”