Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 87F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.