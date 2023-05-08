With the regular season over and the scholastic baseball playoffs looming, Calvary Christian and Northside Christian squared off in a north-south battle of strong Pinellas County contenders.
The host Warriors got the favorable outcome with a 9-3 win over the Mustangs, winding up with a 21-4 regular-season record. Northside Christian finished at 19-6. There will be no playoff rematch, however, since the Warriors are aligned in Class 3A, District 6 with the Mustangs in 2A-9.
Calvary Christian won state championships in 2017 and 2019, reeling off 60 straight wins during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but is coming off a season that ended prematurely in the region quarterfinals.
Coach Greg Olsen feels he has a state contender, especially considering that 12 seniors were part of the last title team. So taking Northside Christian lightly was hardly a consideration.
“Northside Christian is a high-level team, so our guys were ready to go,” he said. “I think we’re close (to contending for a third state title). I still think we need to practice better, but we’re definitely moving in the right direction.”
Afterward, Northside Christian coach Robert Rodriguez challenged his players to perform better in the postseason: “That’s what baseball’s all about. It’s who’s got the dog in him.”
The Warriors built a 9-0 lead but could not finish off the shutout as the Mustangs rallied for all their runs in the seventh inning. Pinch-runner Matthew Bienkowski scored on Jett Wolfe’s ground-rule double, Chase Perkey and Dominic Fernandez added RBI singles before the inning ended.
“It was a good fight at the end. I tip my cap off to them,” Rodriguez said.
Calvary Christian starter Hunter Dietz pitched five innings for the win, allowing just three hits with six strikeouts and a walk. The senior southpaw remains unbeaten at 8-0 with 81 strikeouts.
Against Northside Christian, Liam Peterson, Andrew Tess and Keeton Burroughs each had two hits with Peterson and Tess driving in three and two runs, respectively.
Calvary Christian wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Burroughs singled, Landen Maroudis drew a walk and both runners scored on Peterson’s three-run home run. The senior pitcher/designated hitter leads the team in three categories: a .507 batting average with four homers and 36 RBIs.
Hess’ two-run single highlighted Calvary Christian’s five-run fourth.
The outcome might have been closer, but the Mustangs could not get a runner home after loading the bases with one out in the fourth.