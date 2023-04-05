CLEARWATER BEACH — The ninth edition of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival comes to Clearwater Beach this weekend, with the 17-day event featuring a new theme and some new additions.
The festival — which runs from Friday, April 7, through Sunday, April 23 — will feature live entertainment, games, activities and more than 1,000 tons of sand sculptures by master artists from around the world.
According to Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival founder and organizer Lisa Chandler, the artists have been given more creative freedom to showcase their skills and imaginations this year.
“This year’s theme, ‘Through the Decades,’ is very, very broad,” Chandler said. “It’s a nostalgia trip that allows visitors to travel back in time through the five decades represented and experience a true blast from the past.”
A pre-event walkthrough revealed a series of intricate and interconnected sand sculptures featuring instantly recognizable images, including Darth Vader, Michael Jackson, ET and more.
Hawaii-based sand sculptor Chris Guinto said the opportunity to get creative and Clearwater Beach’s silky smooth “sugar sand,” makes participating in the festival enjoyable.
“This is my third time here and I love it,” Guinto said as he and his wife, Melineige Beauregard, worked on their 1980s-themed work. “I love the exhibition style, because there’s a lot of creativity here and the organizers really support us. It’s truly just a fun event.”
Sculptor Dean Arscott of St. Pete-based Team Sandtastic, agreed.
“The theme is great because there’s so much to work with,” he said, as carved intricate lines in the packed sand. “And this is probably some of the best sand in the world to work with, which is why you see multiple world champion sculptors as well as up-and-comers here. It’s really a big, fun collaboration.”
Chandler said she believes the combination of the international field of master sand sculptors, plus the fan-friendly theme and ancillary activities, including a Ferris wheel, concerts, fireworks and a new-for-2023 VW car show, will help mean another uptick in attendance.
Last year, the event rebounded from COVID cancellations in 2020 and 2021 to produce its largest attendance ever.
“We’re hoping to exceed last year’s attendance figures, and so far our prepurchase ticket sales have exceeded 2022,” said Chandler, who also owns the Pier 60 concessions and runs several waterfront festivals and events.
“The beauty behind recreating a new theme every year is it gives visitors a chance to return every year and see something new and to experience our sugar sand beaches again,” she added. “We’re always looking for ways to reinvent and improve the guest experience, from crowd control to new libations to the free shuttle service from the offsite parking downtown thanks to a collaboration with the city and the PSTA. Anything to keep it fresh and exciting for everyone who attends the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival.”