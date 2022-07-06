CLEARWATER – Crest Lake Doggy Days Dog Park will be closed temporarily to replace the sod, clean the park and fix minor maintenance issues.
The dog park will be closed in sections through Oct. 5:
• Large Dog Park: July 5-Aug. 5
• Medium Dog Park: Aug. 5-Sept. 5
• Small Dog Park: Sept. 5-Oct. 5
• All Dog Park: Will remain open without closure.
While the dog park is undergoing renovation, residents can visit Enterprise Dog Park at 2671 Enterprise Road E. The park was recently renovated, has several walking trails and a dog-washing station.
Niki Butcher debuts hand-painted photo exhibit
CLEARWATER – More than 60 hand-painted photographs by Niki Butcher debut this week at the Clearwater Main Library.
Showcasing the historical, beautiful, and sometimes quirky aspects of the world through the eyes of a thoughtful optimist, Butcher developed her own technique for hand-painting her darkroom photographs, starting with capturing a scene on black and white film. She uses Q-tips and cotton balls to apply oil paint, creating a unique color palette that reflects her optimistic view of the world.
On Saturday, July 9, a grand opening celebration and artist meet and greet will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library. Butcher's husband, Clyde Butcher, whose six-month exhibit of black and white landscapes just ended a run in the Clearwater Main Library, will be a special guest.
The free exhibit will be on display through January 31, 2023.
Dolphintopia open at CMA
CLEARWATER – It’s the summer of peace, love and dolphins! Families are invited to celebrate the facts, fiction and fun of these enchanting marine mammals at Dolphintopia, now open at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
Dolphintopia is a multi-faceted immersive exhibition which explores not only the science of dolphins, but their intimate connection with humans throughout history. It includes dolphin art displays and activities, interactive exhibits exploring humans’ intangible bond with dolphins and photo opportunities for the whole family.
This special exhibition will be on display for a limited time during operating hours through the summer at Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new Visitor Center. The exhibit is included with admission.