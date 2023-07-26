CLEARWATER — North Pinellas Woman's Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, has awarded $22,000 in grants to local 501c3 organizations.
$2,000 Community Grants went to:
• Fostering Hope Florida
• Friends of the Island Parks
• Good Neighbors
• I Rise Florida
• Invictus Academy
• Lotz of Blessings
• Sewing Hope
• The Payton Wright foundation
• The Pineapple Projects
$500 Member Grants were awarded to:
• Foster to Foster
• Heaven on Earth for Veterans
• Hope International Ministries
• Pack A Snack
• Paul B Stephens ESE School
• Sailability
• Sleep in Heavenly Peace
• Quilter’s Crossing
Funding for the grants came from the club’s annual Christmas Under The Oaks Arts & Craft Festival.