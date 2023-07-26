CLEARWATER — North Pinellas Woman's Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, has awarded $22,000 in grants to local 501c3 organizations.

$2,000 Community Grants went to:

• Fostering Hope Florida

• Friends of the Island Parks

• Good Neighbors

• I Rise Florida

• Invictus Academy

• Lotz of Blessings

• Sewing Hope

• The Payton Wright foundation

• The Pineapple Projects

$500 Member Grants were awarded to:

• Foster to Foster

• Heaven on Earth for Veterans

• Hope International Ministries

• Pack A Snack

• Paul B Stephens ESE School

• Sailability

• Sleep in Heavenly Peace

• Quilter’s Crossing

Funding for the grants came from the club’s annual Christmas Under The Oaks Arts & Craft Festival.