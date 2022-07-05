CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater has seen drastic changes in the past year. Among those changes has been the hiring of new City Manager Jon Jennings, who replaced longtime administrator Bill Horne.
According to the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget released June 30, plenty of more changes are on the way.
“Over the last eight months we have been able to focus on assessing the community and the organization, challenging long standing norms, and planning what we believe is the best approach to moving Clearwater forward,” Jennings wrote in his introduction to the budget.
That approach includes several major changes to the organizational structure.
Jennings is proposing creating two departments, Public Works and the Office of Innovation, and eliminating two departments, Engineering and Utility Customer Service.
Public Works will consist of what is currently the Engineering department as well as specific functions currently managed in the Parks and Recreation department.
All functions of Utility Customer Service are being transitioned to a division of the Finance Department.
A new division focusing on the future also will be created.
“The Office of Innovation will help us leverage the data and talent we have, and push us towards a more proactive approach to how we operate and interact with the community,” according to Jennings.
The changes aim to add efficiency and responsiveness but improving services will require the addition of personnel to the budget, which includes 1,882.5 full-time equivalent positions.
“We have a great community with wonderful amenities and very high levels of service, especially related to quality of life and public safety,” Jennings wrote. “But all of those amenities and demands for a high level of service come with a price tag, and what I have found is that our staff is simply stretched too greatly to maintain those levels.”
Therefore, staff is requesting 62.8 full-time positions. However, 29 of those positions are being repurposed from other functions within the city and about 19 more were already planned to support the redevelopment of Coachman Park, which will open in the summer of 2023.
Some of the new positions that fall under the Office of Innovation will include a chief innovation officer to oversee the new department, a sustainability specialist to help implement the city’s Greenprint plan, and three neighborhoods coordinators to help with outreach.
The police department also will add 10 officers to “properly staff Clearwater Beach in response to increased development and tourism that has outpaced police deployment.”
By the numbers
The good news for residents is that Jennings is not asking for a property tax increase to fund the moves, recommending the city retain the current rate of 5.9550 mills. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
The $652.4 million budget is an increase of $23.6 million over last year’s budget, with general fund expenditures of $184.6 million, an increase of 3% from the 2021-22.
Even with the millage rate remaining steady, most residents will likely still see their bill increase, because taxable property values for 2022 increased by approximately 12.3%, from $13.4 billion to $15.1 billion.
Therefore, the property tax rate will still generate $86.1 million, which is $9.3 million more than last year.
During a June work session, Mayor Frank Hibbard said he supported the reorganization, which includes Jennings directly overseeing the Office of Innovation.
“What’s really happening is the city manager is taking on more direct ownership in the new org chart. … I think the org chart has needed to be altered for a very long time,” he said.
He did, however, express concerns about the addition of personnel, recalling the belt-tightening the city had to go through during the Great Recession.
“I’m just concerned that we ramp up too far and then we have to pull back because I do not anticipate that the real estate market is going to be as robust as it has been the last two years,” he said.
Jennings said staff is adding more responsibility with the Imagine Clearwater redevelopment and residents have high expectations, so it will take help to meet those needs.
“From a business perspective, you scale up and you scale down depending on demand,” Jennings said. “And so, we have outsized demand for city services.”
If things change, then they scale back, he said.
Hibbard pointed out that those actions have real-life implications for employees.
“Just understand when we say scale up and scale back, those are people,” he said. “Because people are the ones that deliver services in the city.”
The proposed budget will be presented to the City Council at its July 18 work session and regular meeting July 21.