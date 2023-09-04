CLEARWATER — Dr. Jeff Jensen, D.O., who spent 12 years serving as vice president and chief medical officer at Morton Plant Hospital before retiring, has returned to that role on a permanent basis effective Aug. 6.
After a brief retirement in December 2021, Jensen returned to the position on an interim basis soon after as the hospital needed strong clinical leadership as it moved to a post-pandemic era. While he served as interim vice president, a nationwide search for his successor took place.
Jensen has been serving patients in the Clearwater area since July 1991 when he joined Bay Area Women’s Care. During his 18 years as a practicing OB-GYN, he delivered thousands of babies.
He transitioned to a physician leadership role in 2009, serving as Morton Plant Hospital’s vice president of medical affairs until 2014 when he first accepted the role of VP/CMO.
Jensen received his Master of Science degree and his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. He earned his Master of Business Administration and his Master of Public Health from the University of South Florida.