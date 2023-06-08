Clearwater Beach is ‘Best Beach in the South’
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Beach was named the “Best Beach in the South” by USA Today’s 10BEST 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.
Editors from the media outlet selected 20 beaches in the southern U.S., and called upon readers to vote for their favorite beach.
Clearwater Beach took first place, followed by Emerald Isle Beach, North Carolina; Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Beach; Venice Beach; and Folly Beach, South Carolina.
In addition, Clearwater Beach/Sand Key also was recognized as Visit St. Pete/Clearwater’s 2023 “Best Of” winner in the category of “Best Beaches.”
Big Storm is state distillery of the year
CLEARWATER —Big Storm Distillery has won the title of “Florida Distillery of the Year” at the New York International Spirits Competition.
This latest honor brings to 49 the number of awards the distillery has won in just 49 days, including four platinum medals, two double gold medals, 13 gold medals, 14 silver medals and 12 bronze medals.
Other notable awards include:
• Platinum Medal, “Best in Class: No/Low Sugar” & “Best Flavor: Lemon”: Lemon Lime Vodka Soda (Seltzer Nation).
• Platinum Medals: Raspberry Vodka, Cherry Vodka, and Silver Rum (American Spirits Council of Tasters) .
• Gold Medal: Grapefruit Vodka Soda (American Distilling Institute).
Locals named to top Masonic posts
MADEIRA BEACH — Glen Bishop, a member of Clearwater Masonic Lodge No. 127, has been elected the Most Worshipful Grand Master of Masons of Florida during a recent statewide meeting in Orlando.
Bishop is also an honorary member of Gulf Beach Lodge No. 291.
He will serve as head of the Florida Masons until June 2024.
Another local Mason, Greg Scott, was elected District Deputy Grand Master of District 18, which encompasses all of Pinellas County’s 11 Masonic lodges.