CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater announced Jan. 5 that it was canceling the annual Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival because of the “current health and safety concerns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“We apologize to those who look forward to this popular annual event. The city of Clearwater will continue to explore ways to host other events safely during the pandemic,” a news release stated.
The event, which is typically held at the end of February, draws tens of thousands of music and seafood fans to Coachman Park each year.