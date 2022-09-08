CLEARWATER — BayCare Health System has named Matt Novak as its next president of Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater.
Novak, president of Mease Countryside and Mease Dunedin Hospitals since 2019, was selected after a national search. During his 20-year career at BayCare, Novak has taken roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as the previous president of St. Joseph’s Hospital-South.
The move to Morton Plant will put Novak on familiar ground; he was director of operations at the hospital from 2009 to 2016. He began his BayCare career in 2002, working for the Mease Hospitals in marketing, public relations and strategic planning.
“We looked nationally but found the best qualified candidate here at home,’’ said Lou Galdieri, senior vice president and market leader for BayCare’s West Region as well as Winter Haven Hospital, in a news release. “Matt has knowledge of Morton Plant, he has knowledge of BayCare and familiarity with the medical staff. Ever since I first hired Matt in 2002, I have watched him learn and grow to become the thoughtful and strategic leader that he is today.’’
In his role as president of the Mease Hospitals, Novak oversaw Mease Countryside’s master plan and $156 million expansion, culminating with the opening of the Bilheimer Tower, a four-story patient tower, in the fall of 2021. He also was the executive leader for BayCare’s oncology service line.
Novak serves on the Pinellas County EMS Control Board and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Light the Night Executive Committee, and is a past member of the American Heart Association Tampa Bay Executive Heart Walk Cabinet. He is a graduate and former board member of Leadership Pinellas.
He has a Master of Health Administration degree from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts from the University of West Florida.
“I’m honored and excited about this opportunity to return to Morton Plant and lead the remarkable team there,’’ Novak said. “I look forward to working with everyone to strive for future success and ensure our continued commitment to providing the best possible health care to our community.’’
Novak succeeds Galdieri, who had been president of Morton Plant in addition to his role of market leader for North Pinellas and West Pasco. Earlier this year, in a reorganization, Galdieri’s market leader responsibilities expanded, and the national search began for the new Morton Plant Hospital president.
Galdieri will immediately begin a national search for a new president of the Mease Hospitals. He said Novak will transition to Morton Plant once his successor at the Meases is identified and on board.