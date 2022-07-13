Clearwater Police detectives have arrested a suspect in the July 6 shooting death of a man at Bay Cove Apartments.
Michael Conrad, 20, was shot just after 2 a.m. by a suspect who broke down the front door to his apartment. Conrad was shot inside the apartment and later died at Morton Plant Hospital.
Detectives were able to quickly identify Stuart Beck, 21, as the suspect. Police said Conrad and Beck were involved in a relationship with the same woman.
Beck was arrested July 7, charged with first degree murder and booked into the Pasco County Jail. The investigation continues.